The nation pledges to continue its good work in the fight against poverty

Plan to continue funding to consolidate efforts and improve people’s livelihoods

China’s achievements in poverty reduction and its new commitments to consolidate results last year have not been easy to achieve, especially in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said the pandemic had affected poorer countries disproportionately by fueling mass unemployment, wage cuts and deficits.

In the face of such headwinds, China will work to create mechanisms to monitor the recurrence of poverty and continue to empower vulnerable farmers, according to a proposal by the Communist Party of China Central Committee unveiled in November.

These measures aim to consolidate and expand the fruits of a long campaign of poverty reduction which has been stepped up by President Xi Jinping, the document added.

The proposal was unveiled as China shifts from eradicating absolute poverty to fully revitalizing rural areas, an essential part of the overall pursuit of common prosperity and development.

The progress document, Proposals for the Formulation of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) for National Economic and Social Development and Long-Term Goals to 2035, provides an overview of the government’s priorities for the next five years.

The central authorities redoubled their poverty reduction efforts nine years ago, aiming to end absolute poverty by this year and build a “moderately prosperous society in all respects”.

The fight against rural poverty has become a centerpiece of the 13th five-year plan (2016-20), with the participation of poor farmers and remote regions in the country’s development being a priority.

Beate Trankmann, resident representative of the United Nations Development Program in China, said the 13th five-year plan, which focused on inclusive growth for all citizens, lays important foundations as China shifts to a new paradigm development that places more emphasis on quality rather than speed.

These efforts include “reducing poverty, raising the standard of living, improving the accessibility and availability of social services and promoting education,” she said.

UNCTAD’s 2020 Least Developed Countries Report said the pandemic is expected to plunge more than 32 million people from poorer countries into extreme poverty, with some African and island countries most affected. This means that the proportion of people living in these countries on less than $ 1.90 a day will reach 35.2%, an increase of 3 percentage points from the pre-pandemic period.

The report says the global health crisis has also devastated the economic prospects of the poorest countries, with their governments slashing their growth targets for the year through October last year, from 5% to 0.4% in average.

China invested more than 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 183 billion) in poverty reduction funds in poor regions between 2016 and 2019, on measures such as renovating homes, upgrading roads, helping poor families pay their medical bills; and reducing dropout rates in primary and middle schools.

This massive financial inflow has led many political scholars to question whether it can be sustained, said Wu Haitao, a professor specializing in rural poverty at Zhongnan University of Economics and Law.

But that speculation is now over, he said, because “the proposal made it clear that the funding will last.”

Matteo Marchisio, head of East Asia at the International Fund for Agricultural Development, a United Nations agency, recognized the importance of the huge resources China has allocated to rural areas, but said China should work to find mechanisms to make its achievements in poverty reduction sustainable in the long term.

“You can do this by investing in poor areas, making them attractive to investors and developing economic opportunities in these areas,” he said. “These are the priorities that China must pursue over the next few years.”

Authorities are discussing the consolidation of poverty reduction achievements since late 2019, when China entered the latter part of its anti-poverty campaign, which lifted more than 93 million people out of the country. rural poverty between 2012 and that year.

Zhang Qi, a regional economics professor at Peking Normal University who studies rural affairs and poverty issues, said asking local authorities to develop these fruits was a new directive.

He interpreted this as a sign that the coverage of assistance programs will be expanded. The so-called low-income population, those who are not below the current poverty line but remain vulnerable to impoverishment, will likely become the new beneficiaries, he said.

“The authorities will also need to ensure that rural areas have durable industries and poor farmers have stable employment, especially those who have participated in poverty reduction relocation programs,” Zhang said.

The document also reiterates existing rural development strategies, said Zhang Yaguang, vice-dean of the School of Economics at Peking University, with the word “assistance” appearing five times in a short paragraph on combating. poverty and rural revitalization, bringing out the theme. .

The words “mechanism” and “system” also popped up several times, a telltale sign that authorities are placing more emphasis on solving the problem through scientific planning, he said.

“The document made it clear that the goal in the post-poverty reduction period is to achieve common prosperity,” he said.

The document also avoided using “impoverished” to describe the people and regions targeted by new aid programs. Instead, he uses adjectives such as “low income” and “less developed”.

Lin Wanlong, professor of economics and management at the China Agricultural University in Beijing, said the choice of wording was a tacit reference to ending the task of alleviating poverty. But he noted that it was more than just a change of words.

“This means that the population and the regions targeted by the new policies have changed,” he said, suggesting that some regions which were previously neglected by the working group on poverty reduction could become the beneficiaries of the new one. rural revitalization program.

The term “low-income” population gained wide attention in May, when Premier Li Keqiang told a press conference in Beijing that about 600 million Chinese earn about 1,000 yuan ($ 141) per year. months, barely enough for the rent of mid-sized cities.

He said the COVID-19 epidemic had made the lives of people living in low-income communities even more difficult last year and that the government was stepping up tailored measures to mitigate its effects on them.

