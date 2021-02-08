PM Modi to Rajya Sabha





Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to the vote of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech to Rajya Sabha on Monday. The President delivers a special speech on a government policy statement that must be approved by Cabinet. Discussion of the matters mentioned in the President’s speech takes place on a vote of thanks moved by one member and seconded by another member. The Prime Minister is responding to this motion today in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi LIVE from Rajya Sabha A new entity has emerged in the country: “Andolan Jivi”. They can be spotted wherever there is a protest, whether it is an unrest by lawyers, students or workers, explicitly or implicitly. They cannot live without “andolan”, we must identify them and protect the nation from them: PM Modi.

This country is proud of every Sikh; the language some people use for them will not benefit the nation, says Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi says that you have to identify the “andolan jivi” which are parasites, feasting on every agitation.

Indian forces have given an appropriate response to the misadventures at the border: PM Modi.

The nation is making progress and we are talking about FDI but I see that a new FDI has appeared. We must protect the nation from this new FDI. We need foreign direct investment but the new FDI is “the destructive foreign ideology”, we must protect ourselves from it: PM.

India is very proud of the contribution of the Sikhs. It is a community that has done so much for the nation. The words and blessings of Guru Sahibs are precious: PM Modi.

MSP was there. MSP is here. MSP will remain in the future. An affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernized: PM.

We must not forget what happened with the Punjab. He suffered the most during the score. He cried the most during the riots of 1984. They were victims of the most painful incidents. Innocent people have been killed at J&K. Arms business was being conducted in the northeast. It all affected the nation: PM.

Manmohan ji is there, I read his quote. Those who turn around (agricultural laws) may agree with him. “There are other rigidities due to the marketing regime put in place in the 1930s that prevent our farmers from selling their products where they get the highest rate of return …”: PM.

“… We intend to remove all these handicaps which prevent India from realizing its vast potential in a large common market.”: PM Narendra Modi to Rajya Sabha.

NDA’s other programs also help farmers. For example, the PMGSY. When road connectivity improves, it allows farmers’ produce to reach distant places. There are also efforts like Kisan Rail. The need of the hour is to improve the lives of small farmers: PM Modi.

Since 2014, we have initiated changes in the agricultural sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme has been changed to make it more user-friendly for farmers. The PM-KISAN program was also introduced. We work for small farmers: PM.

Small farmers at the center of all our policies, programs, says PM.

Farm loan exemptions do not benefit small farmers, PM says.

We have forgotten the ideals of Netaji. We started to curse each other. I am sometimes surprised, the world gives us an end and we start to follow it: PM Modi.

Indian nationalism is neither narrow nor selfish, nor even aggressive. This is inspired by the values ​​of “Satyam Shivam Sundaram”. This quote was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: PM Narendra Modi to Rajya Sabha.

Our democracy is not a Western institution. It is a human institution. The history of India is filled with examples of democratic institutions. We find mention of 81 democracies in ancient India. Today it is essential to warn citizens of attacks on Indian nationalism: PM Modi.

India is not just the biggest democracy in the world. India is the “mother of democracy” and that is our philosophy. Our nation’s temperament is democratic: PM.

Indian nationalism is not narrow, greedy or aggressive: PM Modi.

I was listening to Derek ji, he had chosen the right words – Free Speech, Bullying. When I listened to him, I wondered if he was talking about Bengal or the country. He sees it all for 24 hours, so he could have said the same here too: PM Modi to Rajya Sabha.

The COVID-19 period has added new strength to our federal structure and the spirit of cooperative federalism: PM.

India had days when there was a great threat of polio, smallpox. No one knew if India will receive a vaccine or how many people will receive it. Since those days, we are now here – when our nation makes vaccines for the world. It increases our self-confidence: PM

India is truly a land of opportunity. Many opportunities lie ahead, so a nation that is young, full of enthusiasm and a nation that strives to make dreams come true, with determination, will never let these opportunities simply pass: PM Modi to Rajya Sabha.

The eyes of the world are on India. There are expectations of India and there is confidence that India will contribute to the betterment of our planet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to the vote of thanks on the President’s speech in the Rajya Sabha.

The whole world is looking at India with hope and expectation: PM Modi.

It would have been good if everyone had stayed in the House to listen to the speech of the President: PM Modi.

In Rajya Sabha, more than 50 MPs expressed their views for more than 13 hours, they expressed their invaluable opinions. I therefore express my gratitude to all deputies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to the motion of thanks for the President’s speech to Rajya Sabha.

I express my gratitude to the President, says the Prime Minister. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos