Coronavirus news: Boris plans a THIRD booster booster for fall to fight mutations | UK | News





Ministers and health officials are particularly concerned about the South African mutation, also known as 501.V2 or B.1.351. A recent study found that the AstraZeneca vaccine may not be able to prevent mild and moderate illnesses caused by it. Currently 147 cases of the South African variant have been recorded in the UK, but that number is expected to increase rapidly.

Scientists believe that even if the AstraZeneca vaccine prevents serious illness from the virus, it will not be able to stop its spread. Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi told the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday that booster shots in the fall and annual vaccines may be needed to counter the new strains of the virus. He said it would be done “the same way we do with influenza vaccines, where you look at which variant of the virus is spreading around the world, you quickly produce a variant of the vaccine, then you start to vaccinate and protect the nation “.

The government plans to administer booster shots through street pharmacists, if only the most vulnerable need the extra dose. However, it is also planned to keep the networks of vaccination centers operational if the entire population needs additional vaccination. Professor Sarah Gilbert, senior vaccine developer at Oxford, said vaccines should always protect against serious disease. She said a modified Oxford jab should already be available by fall to tackle the South African strain. READ MORE: Eurostar WEEKS away from disaster as UK ignores France’s call for help

Professor Shabir Madhi, a researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand who led the study on the performance of the Oxford jab against the South African strain, said the results would force governments to reconsider their approach to tackling the virus. He said: “Unfortunately, it is time for us to recalibrate our expectations. “The data is convincing enough that it does not protect against mild infection, but it will be of some use against severe Covid-19.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos