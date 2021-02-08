Politics
“ India must be saved from new FDI or foreign destructive ideology ”: PM Modi in RS
The farmers’ protest against the government’s newly adopted farm laws has gone international. Famous pop star Rihanna and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s tweets in support of restless farmers have stoked a hornet’s nest, with opposition parties calling it a blow to India’s reputation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, played on the term “foreign direct investment or FDI”.
“There is also a new FDI that is seen today, it is a foreign destructive ideology that we need to be aware of,” Prime Minister Modi said.
The Prime Minister said India should be warned against harmful influences from abroad which he called “foreign destructive ideology”.
PM Modi used the term in the context of the ongoing farmer protest in the country which recently received the support of several world celebrities.
Prime Minister Modi also said: “In recent years we have witnessed a new category of protesters, ‘Andolan jeevi’, who can be witnessed in every unrest. We must protect this country from those Andolan Jeevi, who are in fact “. They don’t have their own strength, but they join in all the commotion. “
The prime minister said the whole country is proud of the Sikh community, which now mainly leads the farmers’ protest.
“This country is proud of the Sikhs,” Modi said, referring to the community which was mostly at the forefront of the protest. “What haven’t the Sikhs done for the nation?”
Rihanna and Greta Thunberg support farmers’ protest
The ongoing confrontation between the Center and farmers over farm laws in recent days has drawn attention abroad, with even the United Nations declaring the need for peaceful negotiations and emphasizing farmers’ right to protest. .
While the tweets posted by Rihanna and Greta Thunberg restored the confidence of farmers protesting at the nation’s borders for more than two months, they also fueled the already burning fire between the central government and the opposition over farm laws. . .
Speaking to Twitter, Rihanna posted her tweet with “#FarmersProtest” to say, “Why aren’t we talking about this ?!”. Hours after her tweet went viral, Greta Thunberg also posted tweets supporting the farmers’ protest at the Delhi borders.
Tens of thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have camped on the Delhi borders for more than two months, demanding the repeal of farm laws which the government says will reform the area. However, farmers believe that agricultural laws will lead to a disadvantageous position.
picture credit
