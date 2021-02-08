Trump’s second impeachment trial begins and several Mars missions are due





In the coming week, a historic impeachment trial begins, Mars missions from the United Arab Emirates and China are expected to arrive on Mars, and the Lunar New Year takes place. Senate impeachment trial begins Second impeachment trial of Former President Donald Trump begins Tuesday, forcing the Senate to decide whether to convict him of inciting insurgency after a violent mob of his supporters besieged the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6. While Trumps’ acquittal is awaited, the 100 senators will first have to sit at their desks and listen for hours Graphic testimony from House Democrats on the riots, which left five dead. The House impeached Trump on January 13, a week after the violence. Several missions to Mars are expected to arrive Three spaceships are ready to brake on Mars, having hurtled hundreds of millions of kilometers through space. The first is an orbiter from the United Arab Emirates, due to arrive on Tuesday. It will be followed less than 24 hours later by the combined orbiter and rover from China. The latest is NASA’s Perseverance, the most advanced rover ever to fly to Mars. He is targeting a February 18 hit in a former river delta that may contain evidence of past life. NASA is looking to eventually return rock samples collected by the rover. The Chinese rover will wait a few months before attempting a landing on the Red Planet. The United Arab Emirates and China are new arrivals on Mars, where more than half of Earth’s emissaries have failed. China’s first mission to Mars, a joint effort with Russia in 2011, has never passed Earth orbit.We are very excited as engineers and scientists, both quite stressed and happy, worried, frightened, said Omran Sharaf, project manager for the The three spacecraft exploded within days of each other last July, during an Earth-Mars launch window that only takes place every two years. This is why their arrivals are also close to each other. Lunar New Year The Lunar New Year, which is celebrated in many countries in Asia, is February 12. It is the longest and most important celebration of the Chinese lunisolar calendar. According to reports, millions of Chinese migrants are being encouraged not to travel for vacation in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Traditionally, Lunar New Year festivities begin on the first day. of the first lunar month on the Chinese calendar and continue until the 15th of the lunar month, when the moon is full. Chinese legend holds that Buddha asked all animals to meet him on New Year’s Day and named a year after each of the twelve Chinese calendar animals are dog, pig / boar, rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, and rooster. The new year is considered the year of the Ox. The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP via Getty Images

People wearing face masks look at decorations for sale at a market in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 7, 2021, ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

