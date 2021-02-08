Jokowi does not respond to AHY’s letter, Democrat: there is still a puzzle





Democrats respect Jokowi’s decision not to respond to AHY’s letter. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The Democratic Party responded to the non-response to the President General’s letter Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) dated February 1, 2021 by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The head of the Strategic Communications Agency, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, said the decision to respond to the letter was entirely within the right and authority of President Jokowi. “Even so, in the absence of an explanation from the President Jokowi Of course, there are still puzzles that stick in people’s minds, but we still respect President Jokowi’s decision and choice, ”Herzaky told Republic, Monday (8/2). He explained that in the letter, AHY asked President Jokowi for an explanation regarding the alleged involvement of officials within the palace, such as the President’s Chief of Staff (KSP) General (Purn) Moeldoko who was mentioned by witnesses for participating in the Democratic Party (GPK) takeover movement. Outside of Moeldoko, in the letter AHY also asked for related explanations as well as a number of names of ministers and ministerial officials who he said agreed with and supported the move. “To be well-known and not to be mistaken, the Democratic Party has never accused government officials of being involved in the GPK PD. As for those who mentioned the names of government officials came from you Moeldoko and other actors of the movement, according to the testimony of executives who were invited to meet them, ”he said. In his letter, AHY also believed that President Jokowi, a number of ministers and senior officials mentioned by Moeldoko or other actors in the movement were not aware of this movement. AHY also said it is possible that these officials will be appointed. Herzaky added that the Democratic Party has also expressed respect for President Jokowi and the ministers concerned. Also read: Democrat: Secretary of State’s response responds to the wrong letter from AHY “We thank the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs and the Minister for Law and Human Rights, who were ready to provide clarification that they knew nothing about the GPK PD. This proves our conviction that it is not true that state officials are involved in this movement, ”he said. Earlier, Secretary of State Pratikno said President Jokowi received a letter sent by the General Chairman of the Democratic Party AHY. However, Pratikno revealed that President Jokowi will not respond to the letter regarding the issue of the Democratic Party leadership coup. “So we received the letter. We don’t think we need to respond to the letter,” Pratikno said in Jakarta on Thursday (4/2). In picture: Moeldoko responds to accusation of Ketum’s Democratic coup







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos