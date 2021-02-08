The Chinese vaccine: a dose of fairness for the world – myRepublica

China offers an affordable vaccine that anyone can use. Competitors and envious people do not want Beijing to succeed in this direction. But China is no stranger to it. He will break through.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 have started in countries around the world, and Azerbaijan is one of them. Officials including Azerbaijani Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev and Deputy Minister of Health Elsavar Agayev have already received the vaccine.

What is interesting here is the fact that Azerbaijan has chosen to use the vaccine from Chinese company Sinovac. The vaccine has been clinically tested in several countries and has given good results without complications.

In addition, it has been proven that if reinfection after Sinovac is possible, the disease would be very easily tolerated. Considering all these advantages, Baku chose the Chinese vaccine.

Previously, the option to purchase the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine had been discussed, but Sinovac had been chosen instead.

Azerbaijan has decided to entrust the health of its citizens to China after Turkey. Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was vaccinated against the coronavirus – he received the first dose of CoronaVac from Chinese company Sinovac. Turkey’s Minister of Health was vaccinated even earlier. In total, the country has already ordered 50 million doses from China.

Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Indonesia, Mexico and other countries were among the first to acquire the Chinese vaccine.

The issue of the availability of vaccines against the coronavirus is no less urgent today than the pandemic itself. This is indeed a very serious problem, as many countries around the world do not have access to life-saving vaccines due to their high cost.

Western countries have created a kind of club in which only rich buyers are allowed. The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines are approved in the United States, although the American drug Pfizer has not received very good reviews. If you browse the news, you may see dozens of reports of complications or even deaths after taking this vaccine.

Meanwhile, China is committed to making its vaccine accessible to more people. “We will fulfill our obligations and make coronavirus vaccines available worldwide,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the G20 summit. Today, Beijing is already actively meeting its commitments and the Chinese vaccine is expected to help solve the coronavirus problem in many countries around the world. Indonesian President Joko Widodo called the Chinese vaccine “good news for our people”.

China has joined the international COVAX initiative to promote equitable distribution of vaccines around the world. I have to say that around 190 countries have joined the initiative, but none of them are working as actively as China. As might be expected, provocative rumors began to spread from the West to discredit Chinese drugs. Publications from some specialists have started to appear in an attempt to question the efficacy and safety of the Sinovac vaccine.

And in connection with Indonesia’s purchase of a Chinese drug, Beijing has been accused of using the coronavirus vaccine as a tool to influence geopolitics. With this, some large countries have revealed their own intentions, as the West itself put the issue of a COVID-19 vaccine on political rails from the start.

Meanwhile, China, as a responsible member of the UN and WHO, has repeatedly stated that it is ready to work closely with all parties, prioritizing the needs of countries. developing and promoting a fair, equitable and rational distribution of vaccines in the world. It is precisely equality in this issue that apparently does not suit the West.

In short, a vaccine war is unfolding around the world. China offers an affordable vaccine that anyone can use. The Chinese drug is used in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, North Africa and post-Soviet regions, that is, practically all over the world. Competitors and envious people do not want Beijing to succeed in this direction. But China is no stranger to it. He will break through.

