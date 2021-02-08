Why a national image is important – Pakistan





PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan made a number of assertions recently when launching a documentary film about the irrelevance of promoting a soft image of the country. These statements deserve comment because the Prime Minister is not the only one with these views. Other people agree with this opinion as well.

The prime minister said the Pakistani people shouldn’t worry about creating a soft image of the country just to appeal to foreigners, especially the West. He asked a rhetorical question: What does a soft image really mean? Does creating such an image mean the world will see us as very good? This, he argued, only reflects an inferiority complex and the mark of people who lack self-confidence. Only an independent and confident nation commands respect from others.

The Prime Minister is right that an image should not be fabricated just to please others. This would never work because any hollow characterization devoid of reality will lack credibility. Nor can there be any disagreement with his assertion that national confidence comes from standing up and not relying on outside aid or borrowing. However, the projection of a soft image which he considers futile seems to be based on a misunderstanding and is at odds with what he has said at other times. He has often stated how Pakistan’s tourism and scenic beauty can help promote the country’s image and attract more visitors. Additionally, at the same launch event, he lamented the fact that PTV dramas no longer appeal to foreign audiences as they once did, which again contradicts the idea that the country’s image is low. ‘importance.

Soft power efforts are imperative for Pakistan to correct misconceptions and project its many positive attributes.

The term soft image is often used in Pakistan but without any real understanding of what it means or encompasses. We are even less aware of what soft power is, what constitutes it and the reasons why countries, large and small, deploy it to advance their objectives in the world. Simply put, a positive image of a country reflects and generates soft power.

The image of a country obviously derives from its various attributes of society, culture, values, economy and politics. Every country has strengths and weaknesses. Emphasizing the positive aspects of a country is not about pleasing others or being defensive. In fact, not doing so allows the rivals or adversaries to define you and catch the narrative, to the detriment of the country.

Regarding the concept of soft power, its greater importance today is a consequence of our changing times. In a world fundamentally transformed by technological and scientific advancements as well as the information revolution, the nature of power has also changed. It is widely accepted that military and economic might are not the only determinants of a country’s international position and influence. They are also no longer considered adequate to guarantee success in achieving foreign policy objectives. More and more, a country’s reputation and positive image matter and play a central role in gaining respect and strengthening its diplomatic weight in international affairs.

Joseph Nye, a Harvard researcher who introduced the notion of soft power, defined it as the ability to shape the preferences of others and achieve results through attraction rather than coercion or economic incentives. He opposed the soft power of persuasion and cooptation to the power of coercion represented by the hard power of military and economic force. And he saw culture, political values ​​and foreign policy as the main sources of soft power.

Other scientific studies point out that a range of diverse attributes can include soft power resources. They include a country’s governance and human rights, its educational, scientific and technological prowess, culture and heritage, media and communication, entertainment, tourist attractions, business practices and, of course. , its conduct in matters of foreign policy.

The most powerful states in the world, which possess tremendous military and economic strength and which are self-sufficient, use soft power in their strategies and spend a lot of resources in this area, not because they lack confidence, but because this helps to amplify their influence. and supplement their hard power. Western countries have been practicing this for a long time while China is now investing heavily in soft power projection and making vigorous efforts to win hearts and minds globally.

Building a positive image as part of a soft power strategy is even more important for developing countries and small countries in order to enhance their reputation and strengthen their influence in a crowded international environment. In an increasingly multipolar and hyperconnected world, power is much more dispersed between and within states. This leads to the need to influence a wide range of actors and many other countries in the pursuit of foreign policy objectives. Soft power is not only meant to influence policy makers in other countries, but also their audiences whose opinion can impact government policy to support a country’s goals. Likewise, international opinion is important because it creates perceptions about a country that may help or hinder its ability to achieve its foreign policy goals. Thus, soft power efforts are essential to positively shape perceptions abroad and ensure that a country’s narrative is heard and accepted.

Efforts to build a good image and be appreciated in the world allow powerful and less powerful countries to promote economic (trade and investment) and diplomatic (fostering cooperation to advance fundamental interests) more effectively. The national brand is a key part of these efforts and seeks to convert the soft power resources into an identifiable brand to attract others. Again, this is a way of attracting international attention to promote a country’s economic and commercial interests in competitive global markets.

For Pakistan, which has long suffered from problems of international image, partly because of bad characterizations and deliberate distortions and partly because of the realities on the ground, it is even more imperative to undertake efforts of soft power. to correct misperceptions and, more importantly, to project its many positive socio-economic attributes and rich artistic, civilized and cultural heritage. This requires, to begin with, official recognition that this enterprise is vital to the pursuit of its national goals and foreign policy interests. Above all, it needs imagination to develop such a strategy and integrate it into its otherwise fierce diplomacy.

The writer is a former Ambassador to the United States, the United Kingdom and the UN.

Posted in Dawn, February 8, 2021

