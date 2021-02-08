Ex-White House interpreter: ‘canceled’ for supporting Trump





The White House sign language interpreter who has been denounced as a supporter of former President Donald Trump said on Sunday she had not been offered a return engagement since – and lambasted critics who attacked his credibility and professionalism.

Heather Mewshaw, who started working as an independent contractor for the White House last year, said she was not contacted by the Biden administration following a report by Time magazine that revealed she was translating speeches for conservative social media groups.

“The point of my activity – in the White House or with Hands of Liberty – is that it’s all about access,” Mewshaw told The Post.

“The thing is, I was canceled and publicly humiliated and it was unfair and unfair.”

Mewshaw, 41, married and mother of four from Glen Burnie, Md., Also said she was “harassed” and “bullied” online for providing an American Sign Language translation for the Facebook group Hands of Liberty and its late predecessor, Right Côté ASL.

These videos include a video featuring former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani titled What Really Happened on January 6? the day of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters and another, since withdrawn, which featured the controversial Dr. Stella Immanuel, who promoted treatment of COVID-19 with hydroxychloroquine, which the FDA banned to this end.

Mewshaw said she didn’t necessarily agree with everything she translated, but volunteered in response to requests from people wanting to see speeches from Republican politicians and other conservative figures translated into ASL.

His detractors, Mewshaw, “don’t want this content interpreted because they don’t believe it.”

“Deaf people just want to be able to decide for themselves what information is available,” she said.

Heather Mewshaw plays White House Press Secretary Jen Psaski.

Mewshaw also claimed there was a “double standard” for conservative ASL interpreters and pointed to last year’s remarks by David Cowan, who translated the speeches of Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp and other GOP state officials after drawing attention for signing a Beyonce song at the 2019 Atlanta Pride Festival.

“To me it doesn’t matter – Democrat or Republican, gay or straight. I’m here to provide a service and send a message to the deaf, ”Cowan told Atlanta magazine.

Although she admitted to being a Trump supporter, Mewshaw said she paid around $ 20 to buy a Greathat redKeep America for a video titled Thank You President Trump from the right-wing ASL team! which was released on the same day President Biden was inaugurated last month.

Mewshaw said she was upset by images posted online that falsely showed her wearing the hat during the Jan. 25 briefing by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

It marked the first and only time she was hired by the Biden administration after performing five briefings for the Trump administration between November 19 and December 15.

Other attacks on Mewshaw included a Change.org petition that garnered nearly 9,000 signatures and a tweet since deleted by deaf model and actor Nyle DiMarco, who wrote: “Imagine what harm she could cause …, holding literally the message in his hands. “

University of North Carolina education professor Jon Henner, who said it “would be problematic” for Mewshaw to continue working for the White House, told the Post that “I personally was not. not interested in canceling it. “

“The last two weeks have given rise to a lot of discussion on the subject as to whether sign language interpreters can really ‘play for both teams’ so to speak, especially if they have strong feelings anyway,” Henner wrote in an email Sunday.

“As for Mewshaw, it’s a shame that she didn’t predict the reaction she would get from many in the community given her previous interpretive choices.

Sign language interpreter Heather Mewshaw wearing a hat supporting President Donald Trump.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment beyond reference to an earlier prepared statement which read: “The president and this administration are committed to having an ASL interpreter at every press briefing and are working to honor this commitment every day. “

DiMarco’s website is suspended and an email requesting comment from the Nyle DiMarco Foundation was not immediately returned.

