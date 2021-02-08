Politics
The country must be saved from the destructive foreign ideology: PM Modi in RS
Responding to the debate on the vote of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovinds ‘speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed several issues, including Covid-19, the farmers’ protest and international attention to it.
“It would have been better if everyone listened to the meaningful speech the president gave. But the message was so important that even if he had not attended, the message was delivered,” Prime Minister Modi said opening the door. his speech.
“There were many apprehensions about the Covid-19 situation in India. And it was natural because no one thought a challenge like Covid-19 was going to happen. Countries couldn’t help each other, the situation was like that. But we got over it and the credit doesn’t. go to any government. But it goes to the people. What is wrong with being proud of the way India has handled the Covid-19 situation? ”PM Modi said.
LIVE: “ MSP tha, hai aur rahega ”, once again assures farmers protesting against agricultural laws
“There are so many problems for the politics of the opposition. But why laugh at this pride that India can take in its Covid-19 approach,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Congratulating state governments, Prime Minister Modi said Covid-19 provides an opportunity to enshrine the values of cooperative federalism.
“There has been a lot of talk about Indian democracy in this House. I don’t agree with all of this. I was listening to Derek O Brien’s speech which was full of swear words like bullying etc. I wondered s “he was talking about West Bengal. Possible because he sees what is happening in West Bengal 24 hours a day,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Quoting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Modi said that Indian democracy is a human institution; it is neither narrow, nor egocentric, nor aggressive. “India is the biggest democracy in the world, we love the parrot. But we must teach our young people that India is the mother of democracy,” Prime Minister Modi said.
“The challenges are there because there is nothing without challenges in the world. But the question is whether we want to be part of the challenge or its solution,” added Prime Minister Modi.
“There was a lot of talk about the farmers’ protest. But most of it focused on the protest and not the solution. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomarji has raised valid questions in the House. But I think these questions will never be answered, “the prime minister said.
Explaining the situation of small farmers in India, Prime Minister Modi said that regular government loan waiver programs do not benefit Indian small farmers because they do not have a loan. Prime Minister Modi spoke about his government’s plans for Kisan credit card, boarding yojana, Kisan rail, Kisan udaan, etc. which aim to help small farmers.
“Every government has raised the issue of small farmers, regardless of what they can or cannot do. Sharad Pawarji and Congress also talked about farm laws. But now there is a complete turnaround. You could have stuck us on the but at the same time you could also have explained to the farmers that it was time for a change, ”Prime Minister Modi said.
As he spoke about the farmers’ protest, he referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and quoted the latter’s speech in which Singh pleaded for allowing farmers to sell their produce. “Be proud of the fact that Modi has to do what Manmohan Singh said a long time ago,” Prime Minister Modi said in a lighter vein.
“Some people are trying to create unrest in India. We must not forget what happened with the Punjab. In 1984, the Punjab suffered the most. What happened in J&K, in northeast India has hurt Sikhs. The country is proud of Sikhs, “Prime Minister Modi said referring to recent international support for the farmers’ protest.
Calling this a new FDI, which if it is a foreign destructive ideology, PM Modi said: “The country must be saved from this FDI”.
Thanking the House for healthy debates, Prime Minister Modi said: “I don’t care what I’ve been told, but I’m glad that at least I took advantage of it; you’re relieved now to relieve any pent-up anger on me. Modi hai toh mauka lijiye», He declared in closing his speech.
