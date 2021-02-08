Beijing accuses Australian journalist of leaking state secrets





Beijing accused an Australian journalist who worked for Chinese state television of illegally providing state secrets abroad, six months after her detention. The Australian government has confirmed that it received an official notice of Cheng Lei’s arrest on Monday, long after Chinese authorities took the Australian national to China’s opaque system of secret detention centers. The official formal notice of Cheng’s arrest comes as relations between Australia and China have fallen to their lowest level in a generation, following Canberra’s call for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19 and its introduction of tough laws against foreign interference. Cheng was a news reader for the state-owned China Global Television Network. She is the second high-profile Australian to be detained by Beijing in recent years, after writer Yang Hengjun was also detained and charged with espionage in 2019. “Chinese authorities have indicated that Ms. Cheng was arrested on suspicion of illegally providing state secrets abroad,” said Marise Payne, Australian Foreign Minister. The Australian government said embassy officials had visited Cheng six times since his detention. Six-month detention is common for foreign detainees on national security charges. Foreign governments have become concerned that Beijing is increasingly willing to view its nationals as bargaining chips. Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadians, were detained shortly after the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver following a US extradition request in 2018. They were also detained under the “nationwide residential surveillance at a designated location,” or secret prisons program, for six months. Beijing’s use of these detentions as a political tool accelerated under President Xi Jinping. Nearly 30,000 people were held at the facilities from 2013-19, according to Safeguard Defenders, a human rights group co-founded by Swedish citizen Peter Dahlin, himself held in a secret prison. Louisa Wen, who is Cheng’s niece and acts as the family spokesperson, told Australian media that the conditions in which her aunt was being held had deteriorated recently and that her children had been devastated by her absence. . “We don’t understand anything about the case. . . But we know she has been in detention for five and a half months and her conditions are getting worse, ”she told Australian state broadcaster ABC. advised Wen added, “We don’t know if she just got caught up in something that she herself didn’t realize. Richard McGregor, an analyst at the Lowy Institute in Sydney think tank, said Cheng’s formal arrest would be devastating for her family but was not unexpected, given that she was held for six months – a legal limit under Chinese law. “What is still not clear, I suspect to anyone except the Chinese government, are the state secrets she allegedly leaked. In China, almost anything can be classified as a state secret, making it an offense that the state can do whatever it wants, ”McGregor said. China’s legal definition of state secrets is extremely broad and covers topics related to the country’s economic and technological development as well as military and national defense.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos