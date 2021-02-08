The Donald Trump Hotel in Washington, DC hikes prices for March 4, the day QAnon supporters believe the former president will be sworn in





He believes that Americans are not subject to a variety of federal laws. The basis is that a law, enacted in 1871, secretly transformed the United States into a society rather than a nation.

Therefore, they consider every president inaugurated since as illegitimate. Members of the Sovereign Citizen Movement believe that former President Ulysses S Grant was the last legitimate president.

Mr. Grant, like other presidents in the 19th century, was inaugurated on March 4. The sovereign citizen movement believes that the republic will be restored and that Trump will become the 19th President of the United States on March 4 of this year.

That fantasy has gained traction with the hardcore of QAnon adherents trying to make sense of President Joe Bidens’ recent inauguration, according to Vice.

March 4th appears to have turned into a marketing opportunity for the Trumps DC hotel.

The normal rate for a luxury king in March would typically be between US $ 476 ($ 620) and US $ 596, according to Forbes. This year, the same type of room has almost tripled in price. On March 3 and 4, the magazine reported that the room costs US $ 1,331 per night.

The price hike is exclusive to the Trump International Hotel, according to Zach Everson in his 1100 Pennsylvania newsletter.

Other luxury hotels around the White Houses appear to have standard rates for the nights of March 3 and 4, Everson said.

Trump International Hotel did not immediately respond to Insiders’ request for comment for this story.

It wouldn’t be the first time that a Trump hotel has raised its rates to coincide with a political event.

On January 5 and 6, Trump International significantly increased its rates. The cheapest room available was US $ 8,000 on the night of the deadly insurgency, according to Forbes reporter Suzanne Rowan Kelleher.

On January 7, the hotel’s general manager declared Capitol siege week one of his records.

This story first appeared in Business Insider. Read it here or follow BusinessInsider Australia on Facebook.

BusinessInsider.com.au

