Capital’s frontline health workers take a wait-and-see approach to vaccine – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The majority of frontline health workers in the federal capital have taken a wait-and-see approach to getting vaccinated against Covid-19, only 34 to date have received the vaccine since the campaign was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan February 2.

However, district health officer Dr Zaeem Zia expressed hope that a large number of health workers will be vaccinated on Monday (today) when around 300 appointments were scheduled for the day.

A senior official from the Department of National Health Services, asking not to be named, said the vaccination campaign had not received a very positive response.

However, we were already expecting vaccination to be a slow start as it is a new thing / cure and the majority of healthcare workers would hesitate. The campaign was launched on February 2 and the next day it was launched across the country, he added.

Only 34 health professionals were vaccinated; Lowest weekly positivity rate in Islamabad in last 10 weeks

In Islamabad so far, only 34 health workers have been vaccinated. I repeat that they do not refuse to be vaccinated but seem reluctant, he explained.

The official said healthcare workers were checking with those who had been vaccinated, which showed they were mentally preparing for the vaccination.

I’ve learned that 300 healthcare workers have been contacted for an appointment on Monday (today) and only 50% of them have shown their willingness and availability. I’m afraid a number of them will jump, he said.

No less than 14 vaccination creels have been established in the federal capital, but only five are functional due to the reduced number of healthcare workers coming in for vaccination.

Unfortunately, it is the general behavior of citizens who demand facilities and services without bothering to use them. I pass IJ Main Road daily and observe that the majority of pedestrians cross the road directly rather than using the pedestrian bridge. I still remember that over ten years ago people protested and blocked the same road after a student died in an accident. They demanded a pedestrian bridge there. But when the bridge was installed, it was hardly used, he said.

Likewise, we have faced harsh criticism that the government has delayed purchasing the vaccine, but even now healthcare workers are reluctant to get the vaccine, he said.

A doctor from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) said it was a fact that healthcare workers were reluctant to get vaccinated.

This is a new vaccine, which was registered in a hurry, and no one is aware of its results, especially its side effects. This is why people have hesitated across the world. However, I think it is only a matter of days when people will start volunteering for the vaccination, the doctor said.

When contacted, Dr Zia said more than 300 vaccination appointments had been called on Monday (today), expressing hope that a large number of health workers would be vaccinated.

I am sure a large number of health workers will be vaccinated by the end of the week, he said.

Lowest weekly positivity report

While 115 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the federal capital on Sunday, the weekly positivity ratio remained the lowest in 10 weeks.

According to a chart available with Dawn, the weekly positivity ratio from November 29 to December 5 was 6.15%, but it fell to 5.39% the following week. From December 28 to January 3, the positivity ratio was 3.79% and in the last week of January it was 1.61%. The positivity from February 1 to February 7 remained at 1.57 pc.

Posted in Dawn, February 8, 2021

