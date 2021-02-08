When should the lockdown end? Mail readers share their opinions





MAIL readers have had their say in when they think the national lockdown could end.

Most expressed caution, saying restrictions should only be eased when the time is right.

Paula Herbert said, “When the time is right. There is no rush? As long as people stop dying from this horrible thing. “Then it will take as long as it takes. Be patient.” Anne McTavish said: “Just get us out of this so called lockdown without any levels so we can see family and friends who don’t live near us. “Right now, it’s very, very depressing how life is now … stuck in the house most of the time.” Barbara Wild said, “When it’s safe enough. Simple.” Michael Vandom said: “Stupidity caused this. “Close establishments that do not follow the rules and impose a fine on them. Carl Johnson said: “There’s no point in getting out of it if you move on to another one later, just make sure it’s just out of lockdown.” Sue Palfreyman said: “When everyone has been vaccinated and the number of Covid cases has reached zero.” Barbara Cairns said: “The numbers nationwide are still higher than the March lockdown, so with that in mind I think it will be another good few weeks.” Steven Thomason said: “When the infection / death rate drops to a capable level.” Darrel Rush said: “I don’t think we’ll ever get back to normal.” Angela Walker said: “As soon as it’s safe to do it!” Jo Bee said: “Hope to see you soon.” Stephen Bell said: “Not until everyone 50 and over has had a bang, then open things slowly. Barbers, hairdressers should be among the first to open but probably no gatherings until summer.” Boris Johnson has said he hopes a gradual easing of measures could start early next month, with schools reopening in England from March 8.







