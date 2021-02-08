After PM Modi’s “ MSP tha, hai aur rahega ” remark to parliament, Rakesh Tikait calls for guarantee law





Bharatiya Kisan Unionleader Rakesh Tikait | Photo credit: ANI New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday called for the formation of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) to farmers on their products. Tikait’s statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi told parliament the already donated MSP is here to stay “When did we say that the MSP was ending? We said that a law would be formed on the MSP. If such a law is formed, all farmers in the country will benefit from it. At the moment, there is no MSP law and farmers are being looted by traders, ”said Rakesh Tikait. On Saturday, Tikait said the protesting farmers would give the government time until October 2 to repeal the laws. “After that, we will do more planning. We will not discuss with the government under pressure,” he said. Prime Minister’s response to the vote of thanks for the President’s speech Responding in the Rajya Sabha to the vote of thanks on the President’s speech, the PM reiterated ‘MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega. “ “Since 2014, we have initiated changes in the agricultural sector aimed at empowering farmers. The crop insurance scheme has been changed to make it more user-friendly for farmers. The PM-KISAN diet has also been introduced. We are working for small farmers, ”the Prime Minister said. “MSP was there. MSP is there. MSP will remain in the future. An affordable ration for the poor will continue and Mandis will be modernized,” he added. Speaking further, the prime minister said that projects like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have also helped farmers in different ways. “Other NDA programs also help farmers. For example, PMGSY. When road connectivity improves, it allows farmers’ produce to reach remote places. There are efforts like Kisan Rail too. The time is to improve the lives of small farmers, ”he said.







