Pakistan proposes partnership with China in $ 9 billion PARCO coastal refinery





ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to seek investment from China to become a shareholder in the $ 8 billion to $ 9 billion PARCO coastal refinery and petrochemical complex, which will be built in Hub, Balochistan.

In addition, Islamabad also called on Beijing to invest in projects, including the modernization of existing refineries, the establishment of underground gas storage facilities, exploration and production activities, and national seismic surveys at borders and in harsh areas, such as some pockets of Balochistan; and areas bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan.

And now, at the upcoming 10th JCC Pak-China meeting, the PARCO Coastal Refinery Project, among others, is the main project on part of Pakistan that will be included on the agenda. More importantly, projects such as LNG storage and exploration and production projects will also be offered to China at the 10th JCC meeting. Pakistan is keen to invest in China’s refining, exploration and production activities and LNG storage projects under the umbrella of CPEC and seismic studies at borders and hard areas.

Previously, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Nadeem Babar also wrote a letter to Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliky in September 2020, inviting Saudi Arabia to become a PARCO partner to install the PARCO coastal refinery of 2,500,000 BPD. It is worth mentioning that the Saudi envoy a few days ago in a meeting with SAPM on oil responded to the letter saying that his country, Saudi Arabia, would positively consider the offer.

At the same time, in a positive development, the government of Balochistan granted NOC the development of 1,811 acres of land on September 27, 2020 and for this purpose a 30-year lease agreement was signed by PARCO and PERAC for the project. And other talks are underway regarding the acquisition of additional 1,000 acres of land near Hub, Balochistan. To a question, the official said that a feasibility report on the PARCO refinery and petrochemical complex is nearing completion. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to inaugurate in April-May 2021 the start of work on the oil terminal, worth $ 700 to 800 million, on the site of the PARCO refinery proposed to Hub. The official said the Petroleum Division is striving to make POL’s tariff regime attractive enough to ensure maximum investment in the refining sector, as currently the tariff for crude oil is higher and finishing products do not have competitive pricing structure.

Most importantly, PARCO Coastal Refinery Limited (PCRL) was incorporated as a 100% subsidiary of PARCO. And the Pakistani government has announced various incentives for the development of green field refining projects, including exemption from all taxes for a period of 20 years from the date of commercial production.

The refinery configuration study was carried out by Honeywell (UOP, USA) and the updated feasibility study carried out by Jacobs Consultancy.

Most importantly, the implementation strategy and governance structure have been approved and the Government of Pakistan has already approved the incentives for new refinery projects and the project site studies have been completed including land surveying. . A hydrological study, a geotechnical survey at sea, an offshore data acquisition were also completed.

The official said that Technip FMC had been appointed as a project management consultant and that the project organization had been developed and the relevant human resources had been engaged. Allen & Overy has been appointed International Legal Advisor and the revised market study has been updated and the project cost update has been finalized. In addition, international financial advisers have been shortlisted. Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contractors were also shortlisted. The call for tenders (ITB) is being prepared for delivery to the shortlisted contractors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos