Lower level of public satisfaction with Jokowi since 2016





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Resultsurvey Indonesian political indicator shows the level of public satisfaction with the president Joko Widodo is at 62.9 percent. Was at the lowest level since 2016. Indonesian Policy Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi said satisfaction levels with Jokowi have fallen by more than 5% over the past year. “This is the lowest satisfaction point for Pak Jokowi even since June 2016. It is now 62.9%,” Burhan said at an online press conference on Monday (8/2).

In June 2016, the level of public satisfaction with Jokowi was 67.1%. The lowest score occurred in January 2015, namely 40.7%. Currently, 5.1% of respondents are very satisfied with the performance of Jokowi. Then, 57.8% of other respondents said they were satisfied. Meanwhile, 33% of respondents expressed their dissatisfaction. Another 2.6 percent said they were very dissatisfied with Jokowi’s performance. Burhan said Jokowi should be careful with this phenomenon. He felt that public satisfaction could continue to decline if there was no follow-up. “If the president does not anticipate this trend, it could be an alarm as some of his staunch supporters have started to change,” he said. This survey was conducted by Indonesian Political Indicators from February 1-3, 2021. The survey was conducted among 1,200 respondents in 34 provinces. The margin of error is 2.9% with a confidence level of 95%. We know that President Joko Widodo has been in office since 2014. At that time, he was accompanied by Vice-President Jusuf Kalla. In the 2019 presidential election, he returned to run with Ma’ruf Amin. Jokowi-Ma’ruf convinced candidate Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno. From November 2019, Jokowi-Ma’ruf headed Indonesia’s Forward Cabinet. (dhf / bmw)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









