Joe Biden expects “extreme competition” China – United States, Xi Jinping criticized!





Joe Bien shoots Xi Jinping red bullets and warns of a long cold war with China. Referring to his Chinese counterpart, he said according to extracts made public by the CBS channel during an interview that he is “very hard”. “He hasn’t, and I’m not saying this as a criticism, it’s just reality, he doesn’t have an ounce of democracy in him,” Biden added. China is unanimously considered Washington as the number one strategic adversary of the United States, and their main challenge on the international scene. However, the new US president remained very vague on this issue during his first foreign policy speech on Thursday. He promised to be “there to face the advance of authoritarianism, in particular the growing ambitions of China”. And he pledged, without saying how, “to counter China’s economic abuses”, its “aggressive acts”, and to defend human rights, while working with Beijing “when it is in the interests of China. America “. Pressed on CBS to say more about his intentions, Joe Biden said he wanted to “focus on international rules.” >> To read also – Can China overtake the United States? “I’m not going to handle this like Trump,” he said. “We must not have a conflict. But there will be an extreme competition”, he added, stressing to know Xi “well enough” to have had, as vice-president of Barack Obama between 2009 and 2017, “24-25 hours of private interviews with him”. >> Subscribe to our Business and March newsletter The confrontation between the two countries took on the appearance of a new cold war under the presidency of Donald Trump, despite the ambivalence of the latter, who initially focused his attacks on the trade front while displaying his “friendship” for Xi Jinping, before falling late behind the hard line of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The Chinese president warned him at the end of January against a “new cold war” which would lead, according to him, to a “dead end”. >> To read also – The election of Joe Biden is good news for Europe “

