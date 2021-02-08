Sindh government vaccinates VIPs instead of health workers: Umar – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: As the first phase of inoculation of frontline health workers against Covid-19 continues, the Minister of Development Planning and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, said on Sunday that the vaccine was being administered to personalities from Sind.

He claimed that at the Center, the vaccine had not even been administered to Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers or their families.

In a tweet, Mr Umar said complaints had been received that people other than healthcare workers were receiving the vaccines in Karachi. As a result, government officials in Sindh were instructed at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting to vaccinate only health workers.

Read: Karachi health official suspended after daughter of PML-N chief son-in-law was vaccinated in turn

He said the vaccine had been given to the provincial government and should therefore inoculate health workers.

The NCOC’s national coordinator, Lt. Gen. Hamooduz Zaman Khan, has been assigned to investigate the matter, media reports.

The vaccination campaign was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 2 in Islamabad, which began in the rest of the country the next day.

Pakistan outperforms

With the country reporting 1,346 other infections and 53 deaths and an overall positivity rate of 3.64% on Sunday, Pakistan’s world rankings for most cases fell to 30th place.

In June of last year, the country was among the top 10 countries with the most Covid-19 infections.

Pakistans rank much better than United States (United States), India, Russia, United Kingdom (United Kingdom), France, Turkey, Germany , South Africa, Iran, Indonesia, Canada, Israel, Iraq and Sweden.

According to data released by the NCOC on Sunday, the total number of people infected with Covid-19 since February 26, 2020 was 554,474, of which 11,967 have died. The rest of those infected had recovered. There are currently 32,265 active cases, according to the data.

Meanwhile, the majority of frontline health workers in Islamabad appear to have adopted a policy of waiting, as only 34 health workers have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19 since the campaign was launched on 2 February.

However, district health officer Dr Zaeem Zia hoped a large number of health workers would be vaccinated on Monday (today) as around 300 appointments had been called for the day.

Global data showed that the United States had reported the highest number of cases exceeding 27 million and around 473,000 deaths. India has recorded 10.8 million cases and 155,000 deaths, Brazil 9.4 million cases and 231,000 deaths; United Kingdom, 3.9 million cases and 112,000 deaths; Turkey, 2.5 million cases and 26,000 deaths, and Iran, over 1.4 million cases and 55,000 deaths.

However, in the United States 970,567 tests per million population were performed, while in the United Kingdom 1.12 million tests were performed. Russia carried out 712,464 tests, Turkey 359,156; Brazil, 133,977; India, 144,560; Iran, 114,219 while Pakistan has only performed 36,664 tests per million population.

A new coronavirus was first detected in China in December 2019 and then spread to other countries. Pakistan has closed its borders and has taken a number of measures to stop the spread. The first case of the virus was reported in Pakistan in the last week of February 2020.

On March 13 of the same year, the meeting of the National Security Committee, made up of senior civilian and military leaders, was held to discuss the crisis which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who chaired the meeting, called on relevant authorities to devise a comprehensive strategy to stem the spread of the disease.

The lockdown was announced on March 16 and a number of industries, educational establishments, restaurants and wedding venues have been closed. Pakistan also sealed its western border with Afghanistan and Iran and even closed the Kartarpur shrine to local people.

The National Disaster Management Authority was involved to ensure the availability of medical equipment and health supplies at the earliest.

After the construction industry opened on August 7, the National Coordinating Committee on Covid-19 lifted restrictions on tourism on August 8 and on restaurants and the transportation sector from August 10.

Educational institutions and wedding halls were opened on September 15, 2020.

After the restrictions were relaxed, large numbers of people flooded into public places without following SOPs. As a result, tourist destinations in Gilgit-Baltistan had to be closed.

In October 2020, cases started to rise again and the NCOC officially declared this to be the second wave of the virus.

Initially, educational institutions, from where cases were being reported, were closed, and then a lockdown policy was announced for hotspots. As the situation worsened on November 11, the CNOC decided to increase restrictions and finally closed educational institutions on November 26.

Once the situation improved, secondary schools and colleges were opened on January 18, 2021, while primary and middle schools resumed from February 1.

Posted in Dawn, February 8, 2021

