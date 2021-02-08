Politics
We didn’t think MSP was ending, says Rakesh Tikait after PM Modis’ speech
Tikaits comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier Monday, assured that the minimum support price system will continue in the future.
Through hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan KC, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2021 at 2:23 p.m. IST
Union Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that if the central government could form a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP), it would benefit all farmers in the country. He also mentioned that farmers are looted by traders due to the absence of such a law.
When did we say MSP was ending? We said that a law should be formed on MSP. If such a law is formed, all farmers in the country will benefit. At present, there is no law on the MSP and farmers are being looted by traders, the BKU chief said as quoted by the ANI news agency.
Also Read: No Ghar Wapsi Until Farm Laws Are Repealed, Says Rakesh Tikait
Tikaits comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier Monday, assured that the minimum support price system will continue in the future in India and that mandis in the country will be modernized, during his speech in the upper house of Parliament. MSP was there. MSP is here. MSP will remain in the future. An affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernized, ”Prime Minister Modi said.
Watch | India became the world’s pharmacy during Covid: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi also said that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has made changes in the agricultural sector since 2014, with the aim of improving the lives of farmers. NDA’s other programs also help farmers. For example the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana). When road connectivity improves, it allows farmers’ produce to reach distant places. There are also efforts like Kisan Rail. The need of the hour is to improve the lives of small farmers, he said.
Along with the repeal of the three agricultural laws, PSM insurance has been one of the main demands of farmers and unions protesting at the Delhi borders. Despite the central government’s offer to suspend agricultural laws for an 18-month period in the tenth round of negotiations, the farmers strongly insisted on the complete repeal of all three agricultural laws.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]