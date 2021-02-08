We didn’t think MSP was ending, says Rakesh Tikait after PM Modis’ speech

Union Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that if the central government could form a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP), it would benefit all farmers in the country. He also mentioned that farmers are looted by traders due to the absence of such a law.

When did we say MSP was ending? We said that a law should be formed on MSP. If such a law is formed, all farmers in the country will benefit. At present, there is no law on the MSP and farmers are being looted by traders, the BKU chief said as quoted by the ANI news agency.

Tikaits comments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier Monday, assured that the minimum support price system will continue in the future in India and that mandis in the country will be modernized, during his speech in the upper house of Parliament. MSP was there. MSP is here. MSP will remain in the future. An affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernized, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has made changes in the agricultural sector since 2014, with the aim of improving the lives of farmers. NDA’s other programs also help farmers. For example the PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana). When road connectivity improves, it allows farmers’ produce to reach distant places. There are also efforts like Kisan Rail. The need of the hour is to improve the lives of small farmers, he said.

Along with the repeal of the three agricultural laws, PSM insurance has been one of the main demands of farmers and unions protesting at the Delhi borders. Despite the central government’s offer to suspend agricultural laws for an 18-month period in the tenth round of negotiations, the farmers strongly insisted on the complete repeal of all three agricultural laws.