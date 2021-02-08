Politics
List of the 5 richest Jokowi ministers today
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Advanced Indonesian Cabinet is the help line President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi) more recently in the second period of his reign with Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. This firm was formed on October 23, 2019.
Within the Cabinet Advanced Indonesia, a total of 34 ministers, 15 deputy ministers and 8 ministerial level officials. The composition is almost equal between the elements of the party supporting the coalition and the professional elements.
A number of Cabinet Maju ministers are currently listed as entrepreneurs. They are also listed as billionaires or have assets over IDR 1 trillion.
Here is a list of 5 Richest Minister in Jokowi based on the state organizer’s asset report ( LHKPN) reported to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK):
1. Sandiaga Uno
So far, Sandiaga Uno is Jokowi’s richest assistant with a total net worth of IDR 5 trillion. Its name is inseparable from the Saratoga business conglomerate.
These assets were not from the last LHKPN, but from the 2018 LHKPN as he ran for the vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election.
Sandiaga’s wealth consists of 15 land and buildings with a total value of Rp.191.644.398.989. Sandiaga’s land and buildings are scattered in a number of locations, including South Jakarta, Tangerang, Singapore, Washington, Boston, and New York.
In addition, Sandiaga’s assets consisted of other movable assets valued at Rs 3.2 billion and securities valued at Rp 4,707,615,685,758.
Then the cash and cash equivalents of Rp. 495,908,363,438 and other assets of Rp. 41,295,212,159. However, party politician Gerindra is reportedly in debt of IDR 340,028 135,379.
