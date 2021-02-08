Boris Johnson daily briefing: is Boris Johnson speaking today? | UK | News





The Prime Minister relaunched briefings on Covid after the last nationwide lockdown, as cases reached record levels and people needed regular counseling. Ministers have regularly stepped onto the podium at number 10 with various updates, including border changes and progress in vaccine deployment. The Prime Minister typically discusses the status of pandemic cases and deaths alongside key government medical and scientific advisers.

Is the Prime Minister speaking today? Downing Street uses press conferences to inform people of the progress of the government or the virus. Briefings are an opportunity for the public to ask a question directly of the Prime Minister or his ministers and an opportunity to be transparent on the part of his cabinet. It also means the Prime Minister can let the public know how much time he has left to consider the national lockdown. READ MORE: Green Revolution can boost UK economy and create 250,000 jobs

The government has yet to announce whether the Prime Minister will address the nation today. Millions of people will want an update on the current Covid situation, as a growing number of countries have rejected the AstraZeneca vaccine made in the UK. France and Switzerland have not approved the use of the jab in their respective countries, citing the need for “additional data”. They needed more information on efficacy in older populations, which they predicted this week.

She told the veteran broadcaster that while the vaccines have a “reduction in effectiveness” against some of the variants, there is still “some protection.” Professor Gilbert said: “It sounds like we may not be reducing the total number of cases, but there is still protection in this case against death, hospitalization and serious illness.” She added: “It’s really important for health systems, even though we have mild and asymptomatic infections, preventing people from going to hospital with Covid would have a major effect.” News of the study prompted Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi to speak out.

In the Daily Telegraph, the minister said other studies show that the vaccine works “well” alongside others. He said: ‘We have to keep in mind that recent studies show that the vaccines currently being deployed across the UK appear to work well against the variants of Covid-19 currently dominant in the UK. “As for the other variants, not in the UK, we have to be aware that even when a vaccine has reduced efficacy in preventing infections, there may still be good efficacy against serious diseases, the hospitalization and death. “It is of vital importance for the protection of the health system.”







