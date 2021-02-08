The United States to join the United Nations Human Rights Council which Donald Trump withdrew almost three years ago





The administration of US President Joe Biden will reconnect with the United Nations Human Rights Council, nearly three years after Donald Trump stepped down over what his administration called a bias against Israel and a lack of reform .

Key points: A senior US official said the Biden administration believes the council still needs to reform. The United States will be limited to observer status until the end of the year. But the United States will have the ‘intention to apply for one of three full member seats slated for election later this year

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to announce that the United States will return to the Geneva-based council as an observer, a senior State Department official said.

Mr Trump withdrew from the global body’s main human rights agency in 2018, saying it failed to meet a list of reforms demanded by the then US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley.

His administration has also challenged the composition of this body, which currently includes China, Cuba, Eritrea, Russia and Venezuela, all accused of human rights violations.

A senior US official said the Biden administration believed the council had yet to reform, but that the best way to promote change would be to “engage with it on principle.”

The official said it was “an important forum for those who struggle against tyranny and injustice in the world” and that the US presence was aimed “to ensure that it can live up to that potential”.

The official and three others familiar with the decision were not allowed to discuss the matter publicly before the announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Although the United States will only have non-voting observer status on the council until the end of this year, officials have said the administration intends to seek one of the three seats. of full member currently held by Austria, Denmark and Italy from the “Western European and other. group of states” which will stand for election later this year.

The United Nations General Assembly makes the final choice in a vote that usually takes place in October each year to fill vacant seats for a three-year term on the council of 47 member states.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume.WatchLength: 1 minute 28 seconds1m 28sJoe Biden says the United States will be more diplomatically engaged in the to come up.

In his four years in power, Mr. Trump has distanced himself from the Paris Climate Agreement, the Iran nuclear deal, the World Health Organization, the United Nations United Nations for Education and Culture UNESCO and several arms control treaties.

He also threatened to withdraw from the International Postal Union and has often referred to his withdrawal from the World Trade Organization.

Since taking office last month, Mr. Biden has joined the Paris Agreement and the World Health Organization, and has expressed interest in a return to the agreement with Iran as well as to the UNESCO.

