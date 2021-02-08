Be ready for battle, President Xi tells PLA ahead of Chinese New Year





India

Posted: Monday February 8th, 2021 01:36 PM [IST]

New Delhi, February 08: Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be ready for battle during the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday. President Xi also said that they should prepare for an information war as the key to victory over enemy forces. The statements were made during a visit to the PLA air force unit in southwest China’s Guizhou Province. The statements follow a tense standoff with India as well as along the maritime area along the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea. With Hot Summer Coming, India Boosts Surveillance Capabilities Along LAC Region “During the Spring Festival, the entire army must strengthen its combat readiness to ensure national security and people’s happiness and tranquility,” Xi said. The Chinese New Year or the holiday season is the most important on the Chinese calendar. Hundreds of millions of people return home while government ministries and departments are working with minimal staff or are on vacation. Xi also said that in modern wars, the right to control information has become the key to victory in war. The Chinese PLA has stepped up operations along the Real Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. There has been a further increase in artillery guns, surface missile units and self-propelled howitzers. APL is undertaking a new rollout in all three sectors with new pavement construction in the Pangong Tso finger area. There have also been further deployments of 35 military vehicles and four 155mm PLZ 83 self-propelled howitzers to hangars just 82 kilometers from the LAC through Ghuman in eastern Ladakh. Sources say additional deployments of vehicles, heavy equipment and new construction are also underway over the past month near the Rudok surveillance facility, 90 kilometers from the LAC. Row LAC: China’s actions greeted with appropriate response The PLA is also strengthening its positions around the Spanggur Tso with the induction of firepower and troops. The Chinese military has also moved a surface-to-air missile unit near the PLA camp in Lhasa, 228 kilometers from the Indian border. A new shelter comprising 5 barracks was also seen across the Lipulekh Pass along with multi-barrel rocket launchers at Camp Rubinkha PLA, which is 23 kilometers from the India-China Tri-Junction. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed

