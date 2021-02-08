Credit to India, not the government: in RS, Prime Minister Modi hails the fight against Covid-19





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) in Rajya Sabha. PM Modis’ remarks came during his response in the Upper House to the vote of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovinds; the Speeches of Speakers on January 29 marked the start of the current budget session of Parliament. Click here for live coverage of the Budget session The Prime Minister noted how skeptical the whole world was about what would happen if India was unable to deal with the pandemic. The people of our own country have tried to spread fear. No one knows what an unknown enemy can do. It was an unprecedented crisis, so no one knew how to deal with this unknown enemy. However, today the whole world recognizes that India has played an important role in saving humanity, Prime Minister Modi said. Read also | “ The country must be saved from the destructive foreign ideology ”: PM Modi in RS The credit does not go to a government or an individual, but to India, he noted. The PM also recalled a photo from last year of an old woman lighting an earthen lamp outside her small hut to pray for the welfare of India, noting that the woman was however being ridiculed . You may have seen on social media the photo of an old woman sitting in front of her hut on a path, lighting a diya and praying for the well-being of India. However, some made fun of her, laughed at her emotions, Prime Minister Modi said. He also recalled the days when smallpox and polio used to spread fear among people, adding that people had to struggle to get vaccinated against both diseases. If we go back to those days, please be aware that a country considered to be a third world country has developed a vaccine for the well-being of mankind also in such a short time, said Prime Minister Modi , praising Indian scientists. Read also | Working for small farmers, PM Modi says amid agricultural turmoil, hit new FDI The Prime Minister also said the country can be proud that the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination campaign is being carried out here. India has become a pharmacy during the pandemic. We have distributed vaccines to 150 countries during this crisis, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the world proudly says today that it is receiving vaccines developed in India. Prime Minister Modi also praised India’s federal structure, saying the Center and the states have shown how they can work together in times of crisis. He addressed particular praise to state governments for their efforts. The Indias Covid-19 workload is the second highest in the world, behind that of the United States and ahead of Brazil. The country’s total currently stands at 10,838,194 after 11,831 cases were recorded in the previous 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. However, of those, more than 10.5 million or more than 97% are recovered cases, according to the ministry.

