[Cek Fakta] Jokowi News announces Jakarta will close doors February 12-15 Hoax, these are the facts



Reports circulated on social media and chain messages indicating that Jakarta would be locked on February 12 and 15, 2021. This information took the name of President Joko Widodo. Facebook account Effi Kokikoi also shared the news on Thursday, February 4, 2021. In the story circulating, it was stated that everyone should stay at home if they go out to eat they would be reprimanded and fined. The account also downloads an infographic with a story that reads the following: “Haven’t you heard yet, don’t watch TV yet. President Jokowi announced. As of Friday 12 at 8:00 p.m. SP on Monday morning at 5:00 a.m. Jkt Lockdown may not come out

Quite house and shops .SM. Rest. all closed. Everyone should stay at home. You need to provide food for cooking at home, don’t play. Get out of the house and grab the LG. And a big fine.

Is it true that President Jokowi announced that Jakartaconfinementfrom February 12 to 15, 2021? Here’s a fact check.



The National Police Public Relations Division ensures that the information circulating is NOT TRUE or HOAX! BE SMART NETIZEN

SARING BEFORE SHARING pic.twitter.com/Vm9me2ychD – Police Public Relations Division (@DivHumas_Polri) February 5, 2021 Also, through the news Medcom.id through the article entitled “Polri: President of Radio Jokowi Lockdown Total Jakarta Hoax”Inspector General Argo Yuwono, head of the national police’s public relations division, confirmed that the news was either false or a hoax. According to him, the show also conveyed the message that all restaurants in the capital would close. People must provide food and are asked not to leave the house. The reason is that the police will stop and impose heavy penalties. “I was able to broadcast incorrect content this afternoon which Pak Jokowi had just announced from February 12 at 08:00 WIB to Monday morning (February 15, 2021), Jakarta was a total lockdown,” Argo said in a discussion online with the Ministry of Health, Friday February 5, 2021. In addition, the Department of Health (Kemenkes) has also denied this problem. Health Ministry Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Director Siti Nadia Tarmizi said the government still enforces restrictions on community activities (PPKM) in Java-Bali. PPKM has entered the second phase which takes effect from January 26 to February 8, 2021 “We stress that so far the government has not implemented a policy of total lockdown, either in DKI Jakarta or in other areas,” said the director of disease prevention and control. infectious diseases at the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, in an online discussion. , Friday February 5, 2021. The public is advised not to be easily influenced by information which is not yet known. The public can immediately search for information relating to covid-19 on the official website of the Department of Health and the Covid-19 Handling Task Force. “We expect people to not believe the news and disseminate it,” Nadia said. Confinement on February 12-15 Hoax, here are the facts “src =” https://cdn.medcom.id/images/library/images/WhatsApp%20Image%202020-08-07%20at%2018_30_14-6(94). jpeg “/> Reference: https://twitter.com/DivHumas_Polri/status/1357679965605486594

https://www.medcom.id/nasional/peristiwa/ObzZD4db-polri-broadcast-presiden-jokowi-lockdown-total-jakarta-hoaks

https://www.medcom.id/nasional/metro/0KvMRoYk-kemenkes-bantah-isu-lockdown-total-di-dki-jakarta

https://www.medcom.id/nasional/metro/0KvMRoYk-kemenkes-bantah-isu-lockdown-total-di-dki-jakarta

https://archive.md/Hkl9m







