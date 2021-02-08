Erdogan appoints 11 university presidents … Protesters: “appoints himself supreme leader”





In an unexpected gesture, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named, 11 new presidents of some universities in the country, according to a presidential decreeAnd it is at a time when the students of the Bosphorus University are continuing their protests against the method of selecting university presidents, which has not been conducted by way of elections since the attempted coup unsuccessful against Erdogan’s regime in mid-2016. The Turkish president’s new appointments have once again aroused anger, especially since it came after weeks of protests from Bosphorus University students, who refused to nominate Melih Polo as their president. university as a former member of the ruling “Justice and Development” party led by Erdogan, and which also has his support. Academician Ferhat Kantal, professor of sociology at Bilgi and Istanbul-Shahir universities and faculty member of the Faculty of Letters and Humanities at Istanbul University, said: The Turkish president does not want to show signs of weakness and therefore appointed a number of universities. presidents recently to underline his authority. “. He added to Al-Arabiya.net that “Erdogan issued a presidential decree appointing 11 presidents of some universities in the country to suggest to his supporters that all things are under control and that he is the only one controlling everything as supreme leader. “ About 200 students arrested He added: “These appointments have already angered the students, and they will continue their protests, but I am afraid to suppress them and use violence against them, to radically end their student movement, especially s’ they don’t get the support of the larger layers. opposition to the Turkish president. Farhat Kantal said that “the security authorities will do everything possible to end the student protests without responding to their demands” after the arrest of around 200 students during the protests at the University of the Bosphorus that erupted in the context of Erdogan’s appointment of a former member of his party. as president on January 2. Angry student The university professor revealed that the Turkish Presidents’ Party controls most educational institutions except the main ones, such as the Bosphorus University, which is one of the oldest universities in the country, stressing that this issue arouses the ire of students and professors, and as a result, they come forward to demand intellectual and academic freedom. “. And earlier this week, the Turkish president issued a decree appointing 11 new directors of some universities in the country. This coincided with the Bosphorus University protests, which authorities faced with violence, arresting dozens of its participants. Erdogan also accused the opposition parties of being behind, and also called his participants “terrorism”. Turkish universities used to elect their presidents, but this is no longer the case, as Erdogan took on the task of appointing university presidents according to the decrees he issued, after the unsuccessful attempt to overthrow its power over 4 years ago. Since then, the government has not stopped working to appoint those close to the ruling party in the judicial, media, economic and other institutions.

