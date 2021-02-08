Donald Trump: Immigrants and activists fear Biden will end Trump barriers





Houston: For almost 17 months, the Trump administration tried to deport the mother and daughter from El Salvador. The Biden administration can finish the job. They are being held in a family detention center in Dilley, Texas, but have repeatedly been on the verge of deportation. The Friday before Christmas, the two were driven to San Antonio airport and boarded a plane, to be removed when lawyers working for immigrant advocacy groups filed new appeals.

“I have faith first in God and in the new president who has taken office, that he will give us a chance,” said the mother, nicknamed “Barbi”.

She left two other children in El Salvador and asked not to reveal her real name so as not to attract the attention of criminal gangs.

Barbi’s daughter was 8 when they crossed the US border in August 2019 and will be 10 in a few weeks. “It wasn’t easy,” she says.

It’s unlikely to get any easier anytime soon.

President Joe Biden rushed to send the most ambitious overhaul of the country’s immigration system in a generation to Congress and signed nine executive actions to undo some of his predecessor’s toughest measures to fortify the U.S. border – Mexican.

But a Texas federal court has suspended its 100-day moratorium on deportations, and the immigration bill will likely be watered down as lawmakers grapple with a major coronavirus pandemic bill as well as a second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump.

Even if Biden gets most of what he wants when it comes to immigration, fully implementing the kind of sweeping changes he has promised will take weeks, months, if not years.

This means, at least for now, that there is likely to be more overlap between Biden’s and Trump’s immigration policies than many activists who supported the Democrat’s successful campaign had hoped for.

“It is important that we adopt policies that are not only transformative, inclusive and permanent, but also policies that do not increase the growth of eviction,” said Genesis Renteria, Director of Programs for Member Services and the engagement at Living United for Change in Arizona, which helped mobilize Democratic voters in a battleground state critical to Biden’s victory.

Federal law allows immigrants facing credible threats of persecution or violence in their home country to seek asylum in the United States. Biden ordered a review of Trump’s policies that sent people from Central America, Cuba and other countries to Mexico while their cases were processed – often forcing them to settle in makeshift tent camps in a few steps from American soil.

He also formed a task force to reunite immigrant children separated from their parents, and halted federal funding to expand the walls along the US-Mexico border.

On Saturday, the Biden administration began withdrawing from agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras that limited the ability of people to seek asylum in the United States.

But those orders probably won’t help Barbi and her daughter. They applied for asylum, but were refused due to a Trump administration rule prohibiting such protections from people crossing other countries to reach the US border. This measure has since been overturned by the court.

Yet Barbi and her daughter, like others who have been detained for months at Dilley, could be deported from the country at any time.

Supporters who initially praised Biden for championing immigration reform now fear that enough is not being done.

Omar Jadwat, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, called it “disturbing” that Biden’s efforts “do not include immediate action to overturn and further untangle illegal and inhumane policies. which this administration inherited – and which it now owns ”.

Biden administration officials pleaded for more time, saying Trump’s policies were too broad to be overturned overnight. But simply returning to pre-Trump practices – if Biden is able to achieve it – will not be enough for many activists.

President Barack Obama has been called the “chief deporter” for deporting a record number of immigrants during his eight years in office.

His administration also built the detention center where Barbi is being held, as well as a similar facility in the equally rural town of Karnes City, Texas, 95 miles east.

Joe Biden has banned private prisons, but his order does not apply to closed doors like those in Dilley or Karnes City.

Far from advocating their closure before, Biden as Vice President Biden visited Guatemala in a wave of unaccompanied minors in 2014 heading for the US border and personally warned his country would increase family detention .

Another policy left untouched by Biden dates back to March, when Vice President Mike Pence ordered the implementation of emergency health measures aimed at effectively preventing immigrants from entering the United States or enforcing their early withdrawal. of the United States to prevent the spread of the virus.

Those restrictions have remained despite pending asylum claims and little evidence that border seals would curb the pandemic – and 183,000 immigrants have been deported from the United States under them since October 1.

A White House spokesman said the goal was to bring the entire US asylum process back to pre-Trump normal “as much as possible” but noted that “we are living within the confines of the pandemic “.

Kennji Kizuka, senior researcher and policy analyst for refugee protection at Human Rights First, said: “With those in danger, the United States has a legal obligation not to return them to a place where they would be at risk of to be persecuted, tortured or others. ”

“It’s not something you can put off because it doesn’t suit your political plan,” Kizuka said.

Biden’s promises to make quick improvements had raised hopes that are now fading along the border. The day before its inauguration on Jan.20, immigrants staged a protest in the Mexican town of Nogales that ended up driving to an Arizona border crossing and asked to be treated for U.S. asylum.

A customs and border protection officer said no, but added: “Try again tomorrow”.

They returned the next day – but nothing had changed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos