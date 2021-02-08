Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) Dates, Venues, Squads, Format, Full Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, XI Selection Process & Live Stream Details





In this article, we list the dates, locations, squads, format, full schedule, fixtures, squads, XI selection process, and live stream details. The sixth season of the Pakistani Super League or PSL 2021 is ready to begin. This is an annual T20 franchise league that was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Once again, cricket fans are excited about this T20 tournament.

Like the previous season, Pakistan is ready to fully organize this tournament. This is the second time Pakistan has hosted a full PSL season.

Contents

In this article, we fully discuss dates, locations, squads, format, full schedule, fixtures, squads, XI selection process, and PSL 2021 live stream details.

PSL 2021 Important dates PSL Trophy (Image credit: Twitter)

PSL 2021 will begin on February 20, 2021 with the double round robin phase which will end on March 16, 2021. Then the tournament playoffs will take place between March 18, 2021 and March 22, 2021, including the tournament final on last day.

PSL 2021 sites

Gaddafi Stadium – Lahore

National Stadium – Karachi

2021 PSL teams Image credit: TwitterTeam Best performance (year) Islamabad United 2 times Champions (2016 and 2018) Peshawar Zalmi 1 time Champions (2017) Quetta Gladiators 1 time Champions (2019) Karachi Kings 1 time Champions (2020) Lahore Qalandars 1 time finalist (2020) Multan Sultans 3rd (2020) Format PSL 2021

Double round-robin phase: PSL 2021 will begin with the double round-robin phase, where all six teams will participate in the competition. At the end of this stage, the top four teams from the final points table will advance to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the two remaining teams will complete their journey of this tournament.

(Qualifiers)

Qualification: During the eliminations, the first two teams positioned in the final scoreboard (1st and 2nd positioned teams) will meet during the qualifications. The winner of this match will advance to the tournament final. However, the loser of this match will advance to Eliminator 2 of this tournament.

Eliminator 1: The 3rd and 4th teams positioned in the final points table will compete in Eliminator 1. As the winner of this match advances to Eliminator 2, the loser of this game will say goodbye to this tournament.

Eliminator 2: The winner of Eliminator 1 will face the loser of Qualifier in Eliminator 2. While the winner of this match will advance to the final, this will be the final course of this tournament for the loser.

Final: The winner of the Qualifier and Eliminator 2 will face each other in the final of this tournament. The winner of this final match will win the 2021 PSL crown while the loser of this match will be called the finalist.

PSL 2021 Full schedule and schedule Image credits: PCBDouble Round-Robin Stage Date Local (start) time Team vs team Venue February 20, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi February 21, 2021 2:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m.) Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Karachi February 21, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Karachi February 22, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi February 23, 2021 07:00 PM (19:00) Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Karachi February 24, 2021 19: 00 (7:00 p.m.) Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Karachi February 26, 2021 3:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m.) Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Karachi February 26, 2021 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi February 27, 2021 2:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m.) Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Karachi February 27, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Karachi February 28, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Karachi 1st M arch 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Islamabad United vs Quetta G ladiators Karachi March 3, 2021 2:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m.) Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Karachi March 3, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Karachi March 4, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Karachi March 5, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Karachi March 6, 2021 2:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m.) Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi March 6, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Karachi March 7, 2021 2:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m.) Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi March 7, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. ) Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Karachi March 10, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Lahore March 11, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Lahore March 12, 2021 3:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m.) Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore March 12, 2021 8:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m.) Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Lahore March 13, 2021 2:00 p.m. (1 4:00 a.m.) Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Lahore March 13, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Multan Sultan vs Islamabad United Lahore March 14, 2021 1 4:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m.) Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore March 14, 2021 7:00 PM (7:00 PM) Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Lahore March 15, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore March 16, 2021 19: 00 (19:00) Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Lahore Playoffs Stage Stage Date Local Time (Start) Team vs Team Venue Qualifier March 18, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) 1st vs 2nd Lahore Eliminator 1 March 19, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) 3rd vs 4th Lahore Eliminator 2 March 20, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Qualifying loser vs winner Eliminator 1 Final Lahore March 22, 2021 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) Qualifying winner vs winner Eliminator 2 Lahore PSL 2021 Squads

Islamabad United Ahmed Saifi Abdullah (emerging), Alex Hales (platinum, traded for Karachi Kings), Akif Javed (additional), Asif Ali (gold), Chris Jordon (additional), Colin Munro (diamond), Faheem Ashraf (diamond), Iftikhar Ahmed (silver), Hasan Ali (platinum), Hussain Talat (gold, brand ambassador), Lewis Gregory (diamond), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (emerging), Musa Khan (silver, successful relegation request), Phil Salt ( gold), Rohail Nazir (silver), Reece Topley (silver), Shadab Khan (platinum), Zafar Gohar (silver, relegation request successful)

Karachi Kings – Amir Yamin (gold), Arshad Iqbal (emerging), Babar Azam (platinum), Colin Ingram (platinum, traded at Islamabad United), Chadwick Walton (gold), Dan Christian (diamond), Danish Aziz (silver), Imad Wasim (diamond, request for successful relationship), Joe Clarke (silver), Mohammad Amir (platinum), Mohammad Nabi (diamond), Mohammad Ilyas (silver), Noor Ahmed (additional), Sharjeel Khan (gold), Qasim Akram ( emergence), Waqas Maqsood (silver, brand ambassador), Zeeshan Malik (silver)

Lahore Qalandars Ahmed Danyal (additional), Ben Dunk (gold), David Wiese (diamond), Dilbar Hussain (gold), Fakhar Zaman (diamond, brand ambassador), Haris Rauf (diamond), Maaz Khan (emerging), Mohammad Faizan (silver), Mohammad Hafeez (platinum), Joe Denly (additional), Rashid Khan (platinum), Samit Patel (gold), Shaheen Shah Afridi (platinum), Sohail Akhtar (silver, successful relegation request), Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha (both silver), Zaid Alam (emerging), Zeeshan Ashraf (silver)

Multan Sultans Adam Lyth (silver), Carlos Brathwaite (additional), Chris Lynn (platinum), Shahid Afridi (platinum), Imran Tahir (diamond, mentor), Imran Khan Snr (additional), James Vince (gold), Khushdil Shah ( diamond), Mohammad Rizwan (silver), Mohammad Umar (emerging), Rilee Rossouw (platinum), Shahnawaz Dhani (emerging), Shan Masood (gold, relegation request successful), Sohaib Maqsood (silver), Sohaibullah (silver), Sohail Khan (silver), Sohail Tanvir (Diamond, brand ambassador), Usman Qadir (gold)

Peshawar Zalmi Abrar Ahmed (emerging), Amad Butt (gold), David Miller (platinum), Haider Ali (gold), Imam-ul-Haq (silver), Kamran Akmal (diamond, relegation request successful), Liam Livingstone (gold ), Mohammad Amir Khan (additional), Mohammad Irfan Snr (silver), Mohammad Imran (silver), Mohammad Imran Randhawa (silver), Mujeeb Ur Rehman (diamond), Ravi Bopara (additional), Saqib Mahmood (silver), Sherfane Rutherford (diamond), Shoaib Malik (platinum), Umaid Asif (silver), Wahab Riaz (platinum)

Quetta Gladiators Abdul Nasir (silver), Anwar Ali (silver, successful relegation request), Arish Ali Khan (emerging), Azam Khan (gold), Ben Cutting (diamond), Cameron Delport (silver), Chris Gayle (platinum), Dale Steyn (additional), Mohammad Hasnain (diamond), Mohammad Nawaz (diamond), Naseem Shah (gold), Qais Ahmed (silver), Saim Ayub (emerging), Sarfaraz Ahmed (platinum), Tom Bantan (platinum), Usman Khan (additional), Usman Shinwari (gold) and Zahid Mahmood (silver, brand ambassador)

PSL 2021 Gaming XI Selection Process According to the official PSL website, the Gaming XI must include a minimum of three foreign players and may include a maximum of four foreign players. PSL 2021 When & Where to Watch & Live Stream Details

In Pakistan: PTV Sports

In India: Sony Pictures Networks India, SonyLIV

In United Kingdom (UK): Sky Sports

In Africa: SuperSport

In New Zealand: Sky Sport

In the Caribbean: Flow Sports

In North America: Willow TV

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos