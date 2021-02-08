Does a photo show Trump planning a military coup?





On February 2, 2021, a photo was shared on Facebook showing former U.S. President Donald Trump sitting at a desk during a video conference. The Facebook user who shared it hinted that the photo depicted Trump planning a military coup to take over the White House after he moved to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., After the expiration of his mandate on January 20.

The text accompanying the photo in that Facebook post read: This is Trumps’ office in Mar-a-Lago. Look who he’s talking to. Another commentator said of the image: The military is in control and we know who the real POTUS is and hell is back !:

Photo via the White House

On January 17, the same Facebook user also posted that the US military was occupying some cities:

He now has all the evidence of iron-plated evidence, and Trump has ceded control to the military.

Did anyone really think Trump was going to just turn around and accept this massive fraud?

He comes for everyone.

Notice the military occupying certain towns?

Game play. Meeting.

This Facebook user also posted false information about voter fraud and said the former president won a landslide victory.

All of those disturbing headlines and comments suggesting the military would be part of a coup to help bring Trump back to the White House were bogus and misleading, however. Trump’s photo in Mar-a-Lago had nothing to do with the 2020 election or a 2021 military coup, as it was taken on Christmas Eve in 2017 and captured President Trump addressing his Christmas greetings to the US armed forces. The White House tweeted the photo at the time with a caption indicating that Trump spoke with all five branches of the military:

This Christmas Eve, President Trump spoke with members of the United States military by video teleconference. The five branches of the military are represented during the call with troops from various bases around the world. pic.twitter.com/GN0cqC8asV

The White House 45 Archived (@ WhiteHouse45) December 24, 2017

On the same day, the Associated Press documented the presidents’ Christmas Eve 2017 activities:

President Donald Trumps’ first Christmas Eve party was busy and went as follows: tweeting against suspected adversaries, encouraging US troops to spend the holidays abroad, playing golf, chatting with concerned kids to know when Santa will bring their gifts, have dinner with family and attend a church service.

US President Donald J. Trump addresses the media as he participates in a video teleconference with the military on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Fla., December 24, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP via Getty Images)

Today and every day, we have been extremely grateful for you and your families, Trump told the troops via video connection from his estate in Florida, where he is spending the holidays with his family. Your families have been wonderful. Always underestimated, military families. The tallest people on Earth.

Trump spoke briefly to members of the military, navy, air force, marine corps and coast guard stationed in Qatar, Kuwait and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and patrolling the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.

In summary, a photo taken in 2017 did not show that Trump was planning a military coup in 2021. For this reason, we rate this claim as ill-qualified.







