How Geng Xiaonan Ran Afoul of the Chinese Communist Party





Like many entrepreneurs in China, Geng Xiaonan has found space to make a small fortune in his case, publishing books on cooking, health and lifestyle. But unlike many Chinese entrepreneurs, she mingled with party criticism, organizing dinners and fairs that brought together liberal intellectuals, retired civil servants. and longtime dissidents. Today, Ms Geng is due to stand trial in Beijing on Tuesday and could spend years in prison for her support for those who disagree with China, which is deepening authoritarianism, her supporters say. She and her husband, Qin Zhen, were charged with illegal business activities related to their publishing house. Friends and observers argue that his real offense in the eyes of the government was to walk away from business to sympathize with critics of Communist Party power. Ms. Geng, 46, came under increasing scrutiny last year after she defended Xu Zhangrun, a Beijing law professor who was suspended after posting essays criticizing the party and its principal. leader, Xi Jinping.

It is simply political persecution, said Cai Xia, a former teacher at the Central Party School in Beijing, who said she had been friends with Ms. Geng for about eight years. Ms. Cai moved to the United States, where she denounced the deepening authoritarianism of the Chinese Communist Parties. It’s a selective enforcement system, added Ms. Cai. They can make up whatever they want when they want to slap you. Ms Geng is the latest of a handful of Chinese entrepreneurs detained or jailed since last year as the party draws a harsher line on businessmen it sees as challengers of Beijing rule. In September, authorities sentenced Ren Zhiqiang, a retired real estate mogul who criticized Mr. Xis’ handling of the pandemic, to 18 years in prison for corruption and abuse of power. In November, police in Hebei Province, near Beijing, inmate Sun Dawu, an entrepreneur of agricultural products who called for economic and political liberalization and who has long faced local authorities.

At the end of last year, authorities sentenced Li Huaiqing, a businessman who had shared social media messages criticizing the party, to 20 years in prison for fraud, extortion and incitement to subversion of state power.

These days, ideological things have been broken; no one believes in them, said Guo Yuhua, a professor at Tsinghua University who has been friends with Ms. Geng for years, by phone. But now that this ideological rule has failed, they can also use economic punishments and crimes to convict you. Most Chinese businessmen accept party rule despite complaints about taxes, fees, and interference from officials, and many are party members. Only a few risk the wrath of officials by aiding or meddling in criticism of the government. But more entrepreneurs worry about their wealth and security in a system that gives so much power to party officials. The party, in turn, is worried about the long-term loyalty of the country’s entrepreneurs, said Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst in Beijing. These official concerns, he added, appeared to intensify following pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, when some business owners in the former British colony backed the protests. China’s future economic development depends on entrepreneurs, Wu said. But as long as you are in business, the party can still use economic crime to bring you down. Ms. Geng and Mr. Qin prospered in publishing despite tight party controls over books by identifying topics that would sell well without breaking official boundaries. Their hit titles included Fall in Love With Home Meals and The Four-Week Yoga Weight Loss Plan, and Ms. Geng has appeared in business forums often as a host and example of urban and posed success.

But as other entrepreneurs retreated from politics, Ms. Geng sought to provide a platform for critical voices. She threw parties for former officials who had been jailed or lost party favor over the past decades. She organized a online interview series with liberal academics, which her friends say was cut short after authorities warned her. Friends said her husband Mr. Qin was not involved in such activities, although he was caught up in the economic crime charges. The space for political discourse has narrowed in recent years as Mr. Xi tightened the shackles of society. The leader has repeatedly stressed the leadership role of the public sector and the party also warned private entrepreneurs to remain loyal. The Chinese Communist Party introduced new rules in September designed to strengthen ties with and monitor capitalist enterprises. Unify members of the private sector around the party and do better to promote the healthy development of the private economy, Xi said in instructions to officials published at the time. Still, Ms. Geng may have remained legally unharmed, except for her strong support for Professor Xu, the Frankish Law Instructor. He was suspended from teaching and research by Tsinghua University in 2019, after publishing a series of essays condemning China’s draconian shift under Xi’s leadership.

In July last year, Beijing police detained him for a few days and said he was suspected of soliciting a prostitute, accusing Professor Xu of calling it a baseless attempt to slander his reputation. . Around the same time, Tsinghua fired him. Ms. Geng rushed to Professor Xus’ defense, relaying information about his disappearance. Soon after, Ms. Geng noticed that she was being followed. She hired a lawyer to represent her in case she was detained.

The authorities’ butcher’s knife can fall at any time, Ms. Geng said in a statement. interview in July with Radio Free Asia explaining his support to Professor Xu. They all say I’m in great danger as well, and all kinds of omens have left me feeling the same. Ms. Geng and her husband were detained in Beijing in September, and police later said the couple were suspected of publishing books without proper permission. Ms. Gengs’ lawyer, Shang Baojun, said Last year, the charge related to thousands of cookbooks which investigators say did not have a proper license. Her friends said that the couple were to be tried on Tuesday. Officials from the Procuratorate and the Haidian District Court in Beijing declined to answer questions about the case or say whether the trial will take place. It was not known if the charges against her and her husband had changed. A few days before Ms. Geng’s trial started, Mr. Shang said he no longer represented her and couldn’t say why. Ms. Cai and her supporters said that Ms. Geng appeared to have been forced to change lawyers, possibly in the hope of getting a lighter sentence. Under Chinese law, convictions for illegal business activities carry sentences of up to five years in prison, as well as heavy economic fines. Geng has become a role model, said Zhang Lifan, a historian and retired Beijing businessman. He quoted a Chinese saying: it’s killing a chicken to scare monkeys, warn others not to imitate it.







