Imran Khan’s government not acceptable, will demand new elections in Pakistan: PDM leader Fazlur Rehman





Image source: ANI

Head of PDM Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the opposition would push for a new election in the country during the “long march” proposed next month. Rehman said the Imran Khan government is “not acceptable” to the country.

The PDM announced a long march against the government of Imran Khan on March 26. He said long-marching caravans would leave for Islamabad from across the country on March 26.

When interacting with Geo News, he said the walk wouldn’t sound like “we just go and go”. “We will be sitting there. Imran Khan will be under public pressure,” Rehman said.

He also denied having had “secret talks with anyone” and claimed that “the people’s war is taking place in the people’s court”.

“We have never needed to approach another forum against electoral rigging,” added the head of the PDM.

Responding to a question about the National Accountability Bureau’s investigation against him, Rehman said, “No one, including the NAB, can hold me responsible for anything.”

Last year, the NAB launched an investigation against the PDM chief for “illegal purchase of expensive land,” according to Geo News. The office asked her to provide details of the properties she owned.

Rehman added that the PDM would challenge the senatorial elections. The opposition alliance of eleven parties is supported by the PDM. The PDM is supported by two parties which previously ruled Pakistan – the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People’s Party.

The PDM, which was founded in September 2020, claims that the 2018 general election was rigged by the Pakistani military establishment.

