Ursula von der Leyen takes aim at Boris Johnson’s ‘space race’ on vaccines

Ursula von der Leyen has attacked Boris Johnson over her ‘space race’ approach to vaccines as she faces a huge backlash to the EU mess.

The President of the European Commission complained that some countries considered the population inoculation campaign as a cold war-type “confrontation”.

The comments, as she was addressing students attending the Warwick Economics Summit online, follow bitter clashes between the bloc and Britain over supply.

Meanwhile, German Minister Peter Altmeier dismissed comparisons to the UK’s faster deployment, saying Mr Johnson’s handling of the crisis had resulted in a higher death rate and ‘endless suffering for tens of thousands of families. ”

The UK took another important vaccination milestone yesterday, with 12 million people being beaten.

Ursula von der Leyen attacked Boris Johnson over her ‘space race’ approach to vaccines as she faces huge backlash to EU mess

Mr Johnson (pictured last week) was careful not to cheer for the UK’s faster deployment than the EU

Ms von der Leyen admitted last week that the UK had been able to act as a ‘speedboat’ against the EU’s ‘tanker’ to secure the blows.

And during the summit on Saturday, she said: ‘When I was your age the world was still split into two blocks.

“The superpowers fought to expand or maintain their sphere of influence. This world is long gone … but the old mindset of confrontation is back.

Following her humiliating threat to block exports to the UK after AstraZeneca encountered production problems in Belgium, she said: “Think about the Covid-19 vaccines.

“Some countries see the search for a vaccine as a race between world powers, like the space race in the 1960s.”

She added: “It’s not a competition between Europeans, Russians, Chinese and Americans, it’s too serious.”

Meanwhile, German Economy Minister Peter Altmeier – an ally of Angela Merkel – has dismissed criticism that he has a vaccination rate of just 3.7%.

“I don’t want to compare with Britain,” he said.

“Their number of infections is far too high to date. The death rate is significantly higher than ours.

“It has caused endless suffering to tens of thousands of families. So far, we have weathered the crisis in Germany much better ”.