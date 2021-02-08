Politics
PM Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad and slips into G-23 taunts in Congress
Responding in the Rajya Sabha to a debate on the president’s budget session speech, Prime Minister Modi drew attention to Azads in an easy way and his comments on his native Jammu and Kashmir and recent local polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi singled out veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for special praise in Parliament, while taking a look at the big old parties being internally churned out over the leadership issue and the controversy of the letters.
Ghulam Nabi ji always speaks decently, never uses foul language. We should learn that from him, I respect him for that. He praised the elections held at J&K … I believe your party will take it in the right spirit, and will not make the mistake of doing the opposite by listening to the suggestions of the G-23, the Premier said. minister, referring to the term of a group of 23 in Congress who wrote to party leader Sonia Gandhi last year to demand changes in the organization.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was one of the signatories of this letter.
Before Azad, the prime minister picked another congressional leader, Partap Singh Bajwa, and hit him.
“Bajwa sahab from Congress was also speaking. He was speaking in so much detail that I thought he would reach the emergency (period) shortly and speak about it, he is only one step away. But he is not there. The Congress disappoints this country a lot, you have done it too, ”Prime Minister Modi remarked.
