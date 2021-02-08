CM Balochistan accuses previous governments of embezzlement





CM Balochistan Mr. Alyani reached Zhob for a one-day visit on Sunday where he was received by Provincial Minister of Livestock Haji Mitha Khan Kakar and other senior airport officials. He was briefed on the Sherani Towns Development Project. Speaking to reporters during his visit, Alyani claimed that previous governments received sufficient funds from the federal government for the development of the province, but much of it was wasted by them due to a lack of proper planning and reckless decisions.

He claimed that the irresponsible attitude of previous governments had plunged Balochistan into poverty and backwardness. If these funds had been used honestly for the welfare of the citizens, the situation in the province would have been very different from what it is today, Alyani told reporters.

He further said that the Sherani District headquarters was established in a remote area by the previous provincial government without any basic work. He claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif laid the groundwork for a highway and declared it to be the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) western route, but no such highway existed in the plan documents. of the CPEC.

Alyani informed reporters that the Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan-Mir Ali Khail highway was under construction from Kuchlak, which would make it easier for citizens to access Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad from Zhob Sherani. He said the current provincial government is launching several development projects for the prosperity of the province. According to him, these projects would help create employment opportunities for people and give them access to a variety of facilities that would improve their standard of living.

The path to prosperity

Balochistan has been the most strategically important province for Pakistan due to the high concentration of natural resources – including reserves of coal, oil, copper, and gas. It generates substantial revenue for the federal government and Pakistan’s only deep-water port is located in Gwadar, Balochistan. For a very long time this resource-rich province was neglected and the security situation remained precarious. However, the current provincial government is keen to put things in order and is currently trying to attract foreign and local investment by formulating policies that can keep law and order in check and also launching a variety of development programs.

Recently, Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated the Trauma and Emergency Response Center at Zhob Headquarters Hospital (DHQ). It has also launched other projects, including the Yadgar Shuhada and Employee Housing Project and Phase 2 of the Mir Ali Khail-Tank Highway. An expansion project for the construction of the road between Dr Kamal Khan Chowk and the airport at a cost of 69 million rupees was also launched on the orders of the CM.

The CPEC vital for the development of Balochistan

Alyani is also focusing on setting up an effective mechanism for monitoring China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. In a meeting with the Chairman of the Authority of the CPEC, Lt. General (ret’d) Asim Saleem Bajwa, he stressed that the job offer for young people in the province neglected in the CPEC projects should be guaranteed.

Gwadar is also on the way to becoming the future economic hub not of Pakistan, but of the whole of South Asia. In 2015, China signed an agreement for the development and modification of the port of Gwadar and in 2019, the master plan of Gwadar Smart Citys was approved. It is said that this city will become the hub of Pakistan’s economic development in the future. This would not only create employment opportunities for the people of the province, but also improve their standard of living. Overall, the future looks bright for Balochistan.

