Is Turkey the proof that religion and democracy cannot coexist?

NEW DELHI, India, February 8, 2021 (IPS) – Over the years, Turkey has survived three Coups in which its military forces seized power, in 1960, 1971 and 1980. The 1997 coup was post-modern way, where the generals sat down with then-prime minister Necmettin Erbakan and forced him to resign. However, the turning point in Turkey was the failed coup attempt in July 2016, which has so far been one of the the bloodiest coup attempts in its political history, killing 241 and injuring 2,194 others.



Soldiers and tanks took to the streets, explosions rang out in Ankara and Istanbul, fighter jets dropped bombs on their own parliament, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Hulusi Akar was kidnapped by its own security service. Thousands of citizens gathered in the streets and squares around Anatolia to oppose the coup and, with the help of loyalist soldiers and police forces, defeated the attempted coup. State.

Freedom of expression in Turkey continues to decline, especially after the 2016 coup attempt, journalist Nazlan Ertan told IPS News. Currently, 70 journalists in Turkey are imprisoned and some 170 media outlets have been shut down since 2016. More than 80% of the press institutions – newspapers and TV stations that we considered to be flagships – are now in the hands of companies close to the government. Major news goes unreported or is very biased, Nazlan says.

In October 2020, eleven international rights groups issued a statement on Turkey cracking down on its press freedom, including its efforts to silence the press by stepping up online censorship through the new law targeting social media, mobilizing partisan regulators and launching a new offensive against it. judicial independence by targeting the Constitutional Court of Turkey (TCC). The group also reported continued imprisonments and prosecutions of journalists as well as lingering concerns about the safety of journalists and the independence of the judiciary.

The international community must step up its bilateral and multilateral efforts to bring Turkey back into the club of countries that respect the rule of law, the group said.

According to Human Rights Watchs Global Report 2019, 130,000 officials were dismissed from their posts in the 2016 coup for alleged association with US-based Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Glen. Turkish Ministry of Justice said that as of June, nearly a fifth of the total prison population had been charged or convicted of terrorist offenses. Others have been accused of insulting the president.

A Turkish court resumed on Friday his high-profile show trial targeting Turkish civil society figure and philanthropist Osman Kavala accused of espionage and attempting to overthrow constitutional order in the 2016 coup. Kavala was accused of collaborating with Henri Barkey, a prominent US-based Turkish scholar who has been accused of having ties to the Fethullah Gulens network, which Ankara says orchestrated the coup attempt.

The court rejected Osman Kavalas’ release request, also decided to merge two pending cases against Kavala and adjourned the trial until May 21, extending his detention since late 2017 by almost four months.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has blamed the wife of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala for provoking student protests at the University of Bogazici, where she is a renowned scholar. A report to Bloomberg said Erdogan called Ayse Bugra a provocateur and her husband as George Soros’ representative in Turkey.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested at the university since January 4, including others who were arrested during protests in support of students and LGBTQ rights in cities like Ankara, Izmir and Bursa.

According to Nazlan, the University of Bogazici is a microcosm of all the issues we talk about in Turkey – academic freedom, independence, the right to assembly, LGBTQ movements and more.

Since the protests began, hundreds of students have been detained, those who expressed legitimate and peaceful opposition to the government-appointed rector have been vilified, the president and his cronies have called them terrorists, vandals or of snakes whose heads should be crushed.

LGBTQ students who demonstrated with a rainbow flag have been labeled perverts out of place in Turkey by the interior minister, Nazlan says.

The The European Union and the United Nations condemned these homophobic comments and called for the release of the demonstrators.

Rights group Amnesty International called on the Turkish government to take urgent action to counter the growing number of discriminatory statements and policies by state officials against LGBTQ people. In a press release published in 2020, the rights group urged authorities to promote equality both in their statements and in their actions.

Nazlan adds that women in Turkey who have often used humor to make their voices heard, their situation remains bleak. In 2019, 474 women were murdered, mostly by partners and relatives and the numbers in 2020, affected by coronavirus lockdowns, are expected to be even higher.

Women are on the streets and various hashtags have surfaced – such as #ChallengeAccepted, #IstanbulConventionSavesLives and also #menshouldknowtheirplace. Domestic violence has increased, with almost half of all women claiming to have experienced some form of physical or emotional abuse in their life, Nazlan says.

Long before these brutal crackdowns on dissent following the attempted coup two years ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to turn Turkey into a beacon of democracy for a region plagued by religious conflictsexcept that today authoritarianism has destroyed the country and the current protests in Bogazici – which still continue – are an example that no opposition is tolerated any longer in Turkey, however peaceful or democratic it may be, Nazlan said.

The author is a New Delhi-based journalist and filmmaker. She hosts a weekly online show called The Sania Farooqui show where Muslim women from all over the world are invited to share their views.