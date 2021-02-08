Irish pro-Nazi priest Father Coughlin was Donald Trump of the 1930s





IMAGINE a right-wing agitator with more viewers than Sean Hannity, more listeners than Rush Limbaugh, more Twitter followers than Donald Trump, and Father Charles Coughlin’s name comes to mind.

Today, local fascism has apparently come out of nowhere, as we saw during the attack on the Capitol, but the point is, this is nothing new. Coughlin had massive support for his anti-Semitic slurs in the 1930s and was one of America’s great demagogues.

In his day, Coughlin had the same support for his pro-Nazi speeches as Trump did for his wife the Proud Boys and QAnon.

During his heyday in the late 1930s and early 1940s, it is estimated that over a third of all American adults heard of his weekly radio attacks on Jewish plots and his support for Nazi Germany funding him. secretly, as was discovered after the war.

There wasn’t much in his past that suggested Coughlin would become one of America’s greatest mobilizers.

He was born in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1891 to Irish parents. His mother Amelia Mahoney was a devout Catholic who wanted her son to enter the priesthood. Coughlin obliged.

Coughlin was working in a Detroit parish when his weekly radio talk became a sensation. Shortly after signing a lucrative contract with CBS, a third of all Americans, about 30 million, tuned in and he received 80,000 letters a week. He was the very first televangelist.

He used his bully chair like Trump did, to cajole and instigate anger in listeners and blame their problems on other people. In Trump’s case, it was the Democrats; to Coughlins, the Jews.

Like Trump, Coughlin actually started public life as a Democrat. In his case, he supported Franklin D. Roosevelt and the New Deal and lambasted the Ku Klux Klan, which was notoriously anti-Catholic.

But Coughlin soon grew tired of Roosevelt and his darker side became apparent. Suddenly he was attacking bankers and using all the anti-Jewish sentiments in the book.

With fascist dictators all over Europe with Mussolini, Hitler and Franco in the ascendant, Coughlin became a staunch supporter.

The Catholic Church hierarchy did little to stop its torrent of anti-Jewish tropes, leaving it to the local bishop, Michael Gallagher, who seemed to fully agree with Coughlins’ views.

After Kristallnacht in November 1938, when Jewish property was seized and destroyed, Coughlin wrote that “Jewish persecution only followed after Christians were first persecuted.”

Roosevelt and Coughlin even met to try to resolve their differences, but Coughlin was not to turn around. Roosevelt sent Joseph Kennedy Sr., father of John F. Kennedy, and Supreme Court Justice Frank Murphy to try and bring him down his rhetoric, but to no avail.

Coughlin was impervious to criticism and became a hero to millions of working class whites with his stories of exclusion and the joys of Nazism.

The radio broadcasts have been described as “a variant of the fascist agenda applied to American culture”. Such was their popularity that in 1933, The Literary Digest wrote: “Perhaps no man has stirred the country and cut so deeply between the old and the new as Father Charles E. Coughlin.

Coughlin even had his own Proud Boys, a group called the Christian Front whose members regularly attacked synagogues and Jews.

By 1939, after declaring war, Roosevelt had had enough of the rowdy priest. He banned her from airwaves and Coughlins’ voice, like Trump without Twitter, faded over time. He returned to his role as pastor and cleric and lived quietly until his death in 1979.

At one point, there is no doubt, Coughlin made the crowd follow him and cry for blood. Unlike Trump, however, he never advocated for the insurgency.

