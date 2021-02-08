Five things to watch out for in Trump’s impeachment trial





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins this week, bringing the recently missing leader back into the limelight.

As in his first impeachment trial a year ago, it will be difficult for Democrats to muster the two-thirds majority of the Senate required to convict him. But the trial is still expected to grab the nation’s attention.

The case rests on a single charge approved by the Democratic-led House, backed by 10 Republicans: that Trump instigated the deadly Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Even though Trump was defeated for re-election last year, the stakes in the trial are high for the country and for a Republican party attached to him as long as he remains popular among his main voters and has the opportunity to run for president. again.

Sunday evening, the structure of the trial and possible witnesses had not yet been announced.

Here are five things to watch out for when it starts:

How many Republicans will vote to convict?

In Trump’s first impeachment trial a year ago, only one Republican voted for the conviction, Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s presidential candidate in 2012. If Democrats voted unanimously for to condemn him again, at least 17 Republicans would have to join them to be successful.

It’s a high bar.

The most likely targets, aside from Romney, are Ben Sasse from Nebraska, Susan Collins from Maine, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Pat Toomey from Pennsylvania. (Sasse and Collins were just re-elected, Toomey is not running for re-election in 2022, and Murkowski has criticized Trump’s actions.)

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Said he would keep an open mind, a departure from a year ago, when he declared the effort dead before proceedings began .

Some GOP leaders are, once again, a telegraphic failure.

“At this point, there will be no conviction. You can read the handwriting on the wall,” John Barrasso of Wyoming, the Third Senate Republican, recently told CNN.

Are senators going to suppress a procedure?

Many Republican senators have already shown that they do not want to defend Trump, but they also do not want to vote to condemn him.

And that’s why it looks like a significant number of Republicans will try to suppress a procedure instead of justifying Trump’s actions on the merits.

Many have argued that the lawsuit is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer president, disagreeing with academics who have studied the issue and say it is valid.

Last month, 45 Republicans voted for a motion by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., To dismiss the lawsuit as unconstitutional. They included McConnell, whose vote is crucial to any hope of conviction.

What, if anything, will we hear from Trump?

Trump no longer has the tool he used in the previous impeachment trial to try to influence the proceedings: his Twitter account.

On the second day of his 2020 trial, Trump sent 140 tweets, including retweets, into his timeline. His account is now suspended, as are his Facebook and Instagram accounts. As a result, his lawyers will likely have to bear the burden.

Democrats asked Trump to testify in person, an offer his lawyers declined. Within its orbit, there has been disagreement over whether to repeat its baseless claims that the election was stolen or whether to push the procedural argument that appeals to the GOP senators.

His attorneys, David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr., have indicated they will, saying in their brief that the impeachment is “unconstitutional and must be dismissed with bias.”

How are Democrats going to approach a skeptical Senate?

Managers say they have an open and closed business. But they also know they are dealing with a Senate that includes many people who want to acquit Trump for fear of losing their political careers.

The impeachment brief, led by Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, asserts that Trump is “singularly responsible for the violence and destruction that took place in our seat of government on January 6.”

They will seek to connect the dots of the riot with Trump’s rhetoric falsely claiming the election was stolen and his encouragement to rioters.

Notably, the Democrats’ brief also includes a section arguing that the claims of unconstitutionality are “false” and “dangerous.” They say the framers of the Constitution did not want the country to be “virtually defenseless against the betrayal of a president in his dying days” or to create a “January exception” to impeachment or whatever. other in the Constitution.

No chief judge. Leahy presides. Harris breaks ties.

For the first time, the chief justice will not preside over a presidential impeachment trial. Because Trump is no longer in the White House, this task will fall to Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., President pro tempore of the Senate.

“It will be interesting,” Leahy said last week. “I went through hundreds of pages of material in preparation and spent this weekend getting ready.”

Two steps ahead of Leahy in the line of succession to the presidency is Vice President Kamala Harris, who may also be present at the trial. While not a constant presence, Democratic aides say it may be necessary to sever ties on procedural votes if they split 50-50, and she likely won’t travel far from Washington as long as it is not finished.

