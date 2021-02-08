The mandate will end, the board of directors of BPJS Health 2016-2020 would like to thank Jokowi





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The term will end, the Board of Directors of BPJS Kesehatan 2016-2020 led by Fachmi Idris said goodbye and thanked the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Representing his staff, Fachmi expressed his gratitude for the support and cooperation of all parties and relevant ministries / agencies. “We would like to express our deep gratitude to President Jokowi for choosing and placing his trust and this extraordinary opportunity over the past 5 years to seriously manage the National Health Insurance-Indonesia Health Card (JKN-KIS) program.” Fachmi said at a press conference on Monday (8/2/2021). “Mr. President has supported us a lot in the implementation of the JKN program so far. Of course, in accordance with what is mandated in the period which was decided by Mr. President Jokowi.” Fachmi also expressed his gratitude to Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Coordinating Minister of Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy and Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. The gratitude is also extended to officials who previously served in government, such as 10th and 12th Vice President Jusuf Kalla, 2014-2019 Minister of Health Nila Moeloek and Terawan Agus Putranto who had been Minister of Health 2019- 2020. “Our gratitude also goes to the former vice president (Jusuf Kalla) and the current vice president Mr. Ma’ruf Amin and all the relevant ministries which are almost entirely linked to BPJS Kesehatan,” Fachmi said. . “However, without reducing respect for other ministries / agencies that we may not be able to specifically mention here, we are also grateful. Thanks also to PMK Coordinating Minister Muhadjir Effendy and current Minister of Health Budi as well. to Professor Nila. Moeloek and M. Terawan. Who was Minister of Health. “

