Boris Johnson orders investigation into far-left hijacking of Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion





A former Labor MP chosen to run the review warned of disruption or even violence in the name of progressive causes as he began to work. John Woodcock, Gordon Brown’s former aide and now an independent peer, stressed that far-right groups remained a much greater threat to British life. But he said: “We need to be vigilant of a similar blind spot in Britain in the face of the prospect of progressive extremism. Read more In other words, unacceptable disruption or even violence carried out in the name of progressive causes that the political establishment and the vast majority of the population have great sympathy for, such as climate change and racial injustice. Lord Walney, as he is now known, said The Daily Telegraph: There have been a number of, so far isolated, examples of climate change activist groups, in particular Extinction Rebellion, breaking through in anti-social behavior. I think it has been recognized that even among this movement they sometimes risked undermining their own cause. Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week Inside Politics Newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond delivered straight to your inbox every day of the week The peer added: I am coming to this with an open mind, but with an understanding that there is clearly a potential for groups to thrive in increasingly problematic areas. Lord Walney, who left Labor in July 2018 and endorsed the Tories in the 2019 general election, is Mr Johnson’s independent adviser on political violence. He said the role will examine how fringe groups are using the pandemic to exploit fears and produce recommendations on the problem of far-right and far-left activists violently hijacking legitimate causes and breaking the law. Read more The peer also said that people who join movements to achieve good causes are vulnerable to conscious or often unconscious bias by neglecting strategies to achieve it. “I want to see how far left anti-democratic and anti-capitalist fringe groups in Britain like the Socialist Workers Party tend to be much more successful in hijacking important causes, he told the Telegraph.

