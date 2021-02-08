Overview of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial





The week

National spokesperson: ‘Mike Lindell is asking to be sued, and at some point we just might force him’

“In just a matter of weeks, lawsuits and legal threats from a pair of obscure election technology companies have achieved what years of advertising boycott, public pressure campaigns and liberal outrage have failed to stop the flow of disinformation in the right-wing media, ”Michael Michael Grynbaum wrote to The New York Times. Dominion Voting Systems sued Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell for libel, seeking $ 1.3 billion in damages, and threatened to sue Fox News and other conservative media. Rival voting technology company Smartmatic sued Fox News for $ 2.7 billion. Brian Stelter of CNN asked Dominion spokesman Michael Steel about the lawsuits on Sunday, including whether any news is imminent. “I’m not here to make any news on that front, but let me say this: Mike Lindell is asking to be sued, and at some point we just might force him,” Steel said. Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, paid three hours of airtime Friday on One America News Network to air a show he produced about his conspiracy theories to vote. OANN launched it with an extraordinary warning. Lindell tweeted Saturday night that he could sue Dominion, a threat Steel mocked CNN. Steel, a former House Speakers spokesperson Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) And John Boehner (R-Ohio), also said Dominion suing Fox News was “definitely a possibility.” A media law professor, Lynn Oberlander, told Stelter that the warnings Fox News, Newsmax, OANN and other outlets have shown about the election fraud allegations may actually protect them from defamation suits. They are “not the typical playbook of the right-wing media, which pride themselves on pugilism and like to ignore liberals who have long complained about its content,” writes Grynbaum. But like it or not, “litigation represents a new front in the war on disinformation, a scourge that has reshaped American politics, deprived citizens of common facts, and paved the way for the deadly attack on January 6. against the Capitol “. Defamation lawsuits “should not be the way to govern speech in our country,” lawyer Roberta Kaplan told The Times. “It is not an effective or productive way to promote truth or quality journalistic standards by bringing complaints to court. But I think it has gotten to the point where the problem is so serious right now that it doesn there’s hardly any other way to do it. ” Fox News said in a statement it was “proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend” against Smartmatic’s “baseless lawsuit”. Home Democrats will push to include $ 250-300 in monthly childrens payments in stimulus bill

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos