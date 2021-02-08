PLA steps up weapons at Indian border as Xi wants combat-ready

President Xi Jinping ordered the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to be combat-ready during the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday and prepare for information warfare as the key to victory on enemy forces.

Reports from state media and local experts interpreted Xis’ statement, made during a visit to the PLA air force unit in southwest China in the Guizhou Province, as a message to troops stationed along the tense border with India as well as along the maritime area along the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

The statement coincides with several reports in the official media about the deployment of new weapons along the border with India and how China’s main military organization, the Central Military Commission, also headed by Xi, is directing and monitoring. logistics supply for front-line troops.

During the Spring Festival, the entire military must step up combat readiness to ensure national security and the happiness and tranquility of the people, Xi told the air unit on his tour.

The CNY or Spring Festival holidays are the most important on the Chinese calendar when hundreds of millions of people return home while government ministries and departments are either on vacation or working with skeletal staff.

During his inspection at the PLA Air Force’s aeronautical division, Xi inspected a special aircraft designed for information warfare.

Xi has been quoted as saying by state media that in modern wars, the right to control information has become the key to victory in war.

India and China have been locked in a military stalemate in eastern Ladakh since last May. Tens of thousands of troops from both sides forced their way along the ALC in sub-zero conditions after diplomatic and military negotiations failed to advance troop disengagement at friction points in the Ladakh sector.

Connecting the Xis message to the PLA has increased the deployment of weapons in border areas, at least two official media reports said that PLA border defense troops recently received Christmas gifts, including howitzers from 155mm mounted on vehicles, armored assault vehicles and light tanks.

Among the new armaments, the deployment of Type 15 light tanks in high altitude areas along the border with India created a buzz in local media as well as international defense experts.

The PLA military command in Xinjiang recently received and ordered its first batch of tanks, which excel in rapid reaction combat in the plateau areas.

Compared to the Type 96 and Type 99 PLA tanks, the Type 15 is lighter, offers better mobility in high altitude regions with low oxygen levels and is more suited to plateau combat, according to a report from the China Central Television.

The tank will allow China to deter neighbors in more difficult-to-reach places such as the disputed border with India, wrote Kris Osborn, former Pentagon official and editor of Defense for the National Interest.

The PCL-181, billed as China’s most advanced howitzer, was also deployed at the northern foot of the Tianshan Mountains.

Several recent reports in Chinese state media have also highlighted how border troops stationed on the high-altitude plateaus secured their supplies of food and basic necessities. The PLA, it seems, puts a lot of emphasis on the food needs of its border troops.

For plateau officers and soldiers and Alpine troops who are stationed in remote locations and have inconvenient transport, winter storage and winter readiness are important support to ensure troops are prepared for combat, reported Sunday. an PLA information website.

The troops can now grow vegetables to heights of over 5,000 meters, according to the report.

A border defense company assigned to the Xinjiang PLA military command, stationed in Shenxianwan at 5,380 meters above sea level, has learned that a smart vegetable factory has produced the first batch of fresh leafy greens of eight varieties. For those in the Sentry Post service, they could now cultivate what they yearn for, instead of eating what they had, the report adds.

Shenxianwan, located in the middle of the Karakoram Mountains, is the highest PLA border post.

Food is linked to fighting power. In recent years, relevant CMC departments have tasked troops and local governments to establish non-core emergency food support bases and logistical distribution systems, requiring winter storage of non-core fresh food. base and winter storage of no less than 12 varieties, effectively improving the food quality of border officials and soldiers and enriching the table, another PLA report said of the new food arrangements for the patrols. Chinese border.