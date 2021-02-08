Pakistani military becomes first foreign army to receive coronavirus vaccine donation from China





ISPR Says Army Should Contribute Vaccine In National Immunization Campaign ISPR Says Contribution Made Within The Traditional Nation Spirit Of The “ Pakistan Armed Forces ” Come First, Always And each time “ Vaccines will be given to frontline health workers across Pakistan, according to military media branch

The Pakistani military on Monday became the first foreign army in the world to receive a donation of coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese military, but decided to donate it to the national vaccination campaign, Inter Services Public Relations said ( ISPR).

“The People’s Liberation Army (PLA), People’s Republic of China has donated the COVID-19 vaccine for the Pakistani armed forces,” ISPS said in a statement.

ISPR said the military would not keep the vaccine for itself, but would instead help with the national vaccination campaign.

ISPR said the contribution was made to stay true to the “traditional nation-spirit of the Pakistani armed forces, always and every time.”

The military’s media wing said the vaccines would be delivered to frontline health workers across Pakistan “who are real heroes fighting the pandemic and saving precious lives.”

“The Pakistani armed forces express their deepest gratitude to the PLA and the People’s Republic of China for this magnanimous donation during the times of testing,” the statement said.

This is Pakistan’s second shipment of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Last week, The News reported that nearly half a million doses of the vaccine would be delivered to Pakistan via a special flight from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force.

Pakistan has already received 500,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine, which is used to immunize frontline health workers in the country. So far, more than 12,000 frontline health workers have already been vaccinated.

Pakistani health officials had previously confirmed that the country would receive 6-7 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZenecas AZD1222 vaccine by the end of this month, which would be used to inoculate the remaining health workers as well as people over 65 years old. age.

Due to the lack of data, the Chinese vaccine is not recommended for people over 60 years old.

Health officials had said that thanks to the COVAX facility, Pakistan is expected to receive at least 17 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZenecas vaccine, while it also hopes to receive a few hundred thousand doses of Pfizer-BioNTechs mRNA vaccine. BNT162b2 donation, for which Ultra Cold Chain Equipment (UCC) is also in the process of being acquired.

Pakistan has so far granted emergency use authorization for three Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines developed by Russia, but so far only the Chinas Sinopharm vaccine has managed to reach the country.

