Government coalition admits to following Jokowi’s stance to postpone deliberations on electoral bill





Merdeka.com – The government coalition party now has a voice to postpone the discussion of the draft electoral law in the DPR RI. The governing coalition party admits to having followed President Joko Widodo’s position. Golkar Party Deputy Chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia said that as a coalition party, the government must have the same views as the government. Golkar ultimately decided to postpone discussion of the Election Bill. According to the president of Commission II DPR RI, there was a discussion between the president Jokowi with the leadership of a coalition political party. “I think there have been very intense discussions between the government and the leadership of our political party so that at the end of the day we come to the conclusion that we will postpone the discussion on the revision of the law,” said Doli in an online statement from the Indicators Survey, Monday (8/2). The secretary of the DPR RI faction of the NasDem party, Saan Mustofa, also admitted the same. He explained that in the discussion of the bill, there must be a common point of view between the DPR and the government. According to Saan, there has been communication with the palace regarding the decision to postpone discussion of the electoral bill in the coalition. The governing coalition, he said, must be strong to keep the way of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf administration. Including a view and attitude towards the electoral bill. “We also don’t want the coalition to have a different attitude between the coalition parties that support the government,” Saan said. Additionally, Saan hopes this delay will be temporary. In the future, there will be a common reflection on the reasons why this electoral bill should be discussed. “Hopefully in the future, the government and party leaders can discuss with new considerations. But for now, we are following the results of the decision of our party leadership,” said the vice president. of Commission II of the DPR RI. Meanwhile, PKB admitted that from the start there was no difference in attitude with the government. PKB does not support the modification of the Pilkada timetable. It’s just that PKB wants a change in the technique of counting the votes, which made many election officials the simultaneous victim of the 2019 presidential and legislative elections. “So there is no influence, for example if the last question the president asks is the request, PKB has no effect. If the president really asked before the president asked PKB to clear the position there -bas “, explained the Vice-President of the Commission. II DPR RI PKB faction Luqman Hakim. Earlier, Golkar and Nasdem, who had lobbied for the electoral bill, ultimately decided to postpone the discussion. This attitude has only recently changed. President Joko Widodo has taken a stand against the draft electoral law. Because according to Jokowi, electoral laws should not only be changed before the elections. One of Jokowi’s firm positions relates to the holding of simultaneous regional elections in 2024 with the presidential and legislative elections. [ray]







