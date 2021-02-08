Poles in New York to pass Trump-inspired bill to prosecute presidents





As former President Trump’s impeachment trial begins this week, New York lawmakers intend to pass the No Citizen Above The Law Act aimed at making it harder for Trump or any future president to avoid prosecution if accused of criminal acts.

The bill introduced by Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) and assemblyman Nick Perry (D-Brooklyn) will strike the statute of limitations in order to bring a case signifying the freezing or stopping of the clock on the period statute of limitations for years when a president is in office. It’s four years in Trump’s case.

A sitting president is immune from arrest or prosecution while in office, according to a pair of Justice Department memos, one from 1973 and one from 2000, which interpret the U.S. Constitution. But the United States Supreme Court has never made a decision on the matter.

Gianaris and Perry say a president shouldn’t use the time of his term to avoid prosecution by expiring the statute of limitations.

Any president who breaks the law must be held accountable regardless of the time he or she spends in office. As our nation prepares for an unprecedented second impeachment trial, we must close the loophole that allows presidents to escape guilt by exploiting statutes of limitations due to presidential immunity, ”Gianaris said.

Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. are investigating Trump’s business dealings.

The bill will pass the State Senate this week and is on the schedule to be voted on at any time in the Assembly. Lawmakers first introduced the measure last September, when the legislature was not in session.

Trump’s legal advisor Alan Dershowitz said the state’s proposed law was likely legal, as long as lawmakers didn’t extend the statute of limitations for criminal prosecutions, typically five years.

But Republican lawmakers have accused Gianaris and Perry of political bravery.

It’s just an unnecessary political headline that is beyond their jurisdiction and ignores the more pressing concerns that are happening right in front of their faces, ”said assemblyman Will Barclay (R-Syracuse).

“It is unfortunate that they have spent much less energy restricting executive powers or issuing a subpoena to the sitting governor,” Barclay added, referring to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus, including the scandal of retirement home death reports.

