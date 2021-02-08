Japan’s protests against China ship disputed islands, East Asia





TOKYO (AFP) – Japan said on Monday (February 8) that it had protested to China over two incursions into Japanese territorial waters that come after Beijing passed legislation strengthening its response to violations of its maritime territory. Japan and China are vying for ownership of the uninhabited islets in the East China Sea that Tokyo calls the Senkakus and Beijing the Diaoyu. The rocky islets are administered by Tokyo, which has regularly protested against what it calls the violation of its territory by Chinese ships. The latest dispute comes amid heightened tensions after China enacted a law allowing its coastguard to use weapons against foreign ships Beijing considers to be entering its waters illegally. Japanese government spokesman Katsubonu Kato said Tokyo protested after two Chinese Coast Guard vessels entered the waters off the Senkaku Islands on Saturday and Sunday. “We have made a strong protest through diplomatic routes in Tokyo and Beijing, strongly demanding that they immediately stop their movements to try to approach Japanese fishing vessels, and that they quickly leave territorial waters,” he said. Mr. Kato said. He said the Japanese Coast Guard vessels “have repeatedly requested their departure, while ensuring the safety of fishing vessels.” “Japan can never tolerate” such moves, Kato added. Chinese coastguard ships have regularly been sent around the disputed islands, especially under the leadership of President Xi Jinping who wants to make the country a maritime power. Last year, Chinese ships were confirmed in the contiguous islet area for a total of 333 days, an all-time high. Aside from the territorial dispute with Japan, Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea despite competing partial claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. He ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that declared his claim to be baseless. Analysts say China’s Communist leaders are making waves in the Pacific as they expand their naval strength and reach as Japan and the Philippines bolster their own fleets, increasing the risk of a maritime conflict.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos