Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is ready to be vaccinated, but …





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is still awaiting a study from the presidential team of doctors to inject the vaccine against the corona virus (Covid-19) made by a Chinese company, Sinovac, specifically for the elderly. This was stated by the spokesperson for the vice president, Masduki Baidlowi, on Monday (8/2/2021). “If the vice-president waits [kajian] of the presidential medical team, ”Masduki said. The Food and Drug Control Agency (BPOM) itself has authorized the use of the vaccine manufactured by Sinovac against the elderly (elderly) over 70 years of age, although this should be based on special considerations. .

Currently, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin is 77 years old and has never received a corona vaccine injection. However, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has become the first person to be injected with the Covid-19 vaccine. Masduki stressed that the vice president was ready to have the corona vaccine injected at any time. However, the vaccination process must first obtain a recommendation from the presidential team of doctors. Reported by CNN Indonesia, Masduki pointed out that currently, the presidential team of doctors is conducting a study on suitable vaccines for the vice president. In addition, later the government plans to bring vaccines other than those manufactured by Sinovac in Indonesia. “The different vaccines coming to Indonesia are first Sinovac. The second is Sinovac which is like in Turkey which can be used for over 60 years. The third is Sinopharm. This is being reviewed by a team of doctors presidential election that is suitable for the vice president, ”Masduki said. On this day, the BPOM issued a permit which is the blessing for the administration of Sinovac vaccine to the elderly. Although the injection permit is intended for people aged 60 and over, authorities have reminded that vaccine injectors should prioritize caution for people aged 70 years. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos