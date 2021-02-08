Politics
Boris Johnson urged to call for more transparency in royal finances ahead of Queen’s row | Royal | News
Royal finance: expert discusses impact of pandemics on income
The Queen is under further scrutiny after a report revealed that she successfully pressured the government to amend a bill to hide her private wealth from the public. His private lawyer lobbied ministers so that his holdings could be covered up. A clause was later included in the bill that allowed businesses used by “heads of state” to be exempt from the new rules.
This new protocol was suggested as part of a 1973 bill and was in place until at least 2011, according to Downing Street memos found at the National Archives.
The monarch used a procedure known as the Queen’s Consent, which allows him to covertly influence bills that may affect the royal prerogative or the interests of the Crown before they enter Parliament.
An official recorded a claim by the Queen’s attorney that the monarch would find any disclosure of his private wealth “embarrassing.”
That report came to light over the weekend, shortly after tax adviser David Lesperance told Express.co.uk Prime Minister Boris Johnson should seek to make royal finances more accessible to the public.
He agreed it would be a “good thing” if the government considered increasing the transparency of royal accounts as part of its post-pandemic recovery program.
Mr Lesperance continued: “I generally think that would be a good thing – you want to avoid the lack of transparency.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets the Queen
“When there is no information, the conspiracy fills the void.
“I think most people would find that if every penny was accounted for, it’s a lot more boring than the Illuminati conspiracy theories…”
He explained that the benefit of transparency is apparent in the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle handled their Frogmore Cottage renovations.
It cost the couple £ 2.4million to change their new property in Windsor after their marriage, when they intended to live there full time as members of the royal family.
However, when they chose to step down from the royal family last year, the couple were able to repay the extraordinary amount to the taxpayer.
Mr. Lesperance noted: “And have you heard a word about it since?”
READ MORE: Meghan and Harry warned about Frogmore being kicked out
Harold Wilson with the Queen – the 1973 bill passed when he was at No.10
In contrast, the gray area on other members of the royal family, such as Prince Andrew, has sparked widespread speculation.
The Duke of York stepped down from his public role in November 2019 due to the lingering backlash from his association with Jeffrey Epstein.
It is believed that when he was forced into early retirement he gave up his annual salary of £ 249,000 which he received from public funds.
Reports that he continues to make money from the Queen despite having stopped representing her over a year ago have dismayed royal fans.
An insider told the Daily Star it was funded by the Duchy of Lancaster, the Queen’s private estate which spans 18,480 hectares.
While this earns the Queen around £ 21million a year, it’s unclear exactly how much is being given to her son.
The sovereign’s private wealth is estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars – the Sunday Times even suggested it was worth a staggering £ 340million in 2016.
Had the 1973 unamended bill passed, its royal accounts would be available to the public.
DON’T MISS
Queen urged to make financial gesture for Brits in Christmas speech [INSIGHT]
‘The monarchy could not survive the end of the Queen’s reign’ without tax relief [EXPLAINED]
Charles ‘should point to Meghan and Harry as examples for the royal family’ [EXPOSED]
Meghan and Harry were transparent with the costs of renovating Frogmore Cottage
Prince Andrew is reportedly still funded by the Queen despite his 2019 withdrawal from cabinet
However, after being approached by the Palace, the government was considering setting up a shell company in which certain investors – including heads of state, government, central monetary authorities, investment boards and international bodies formed by governments – could own shares.
The public would subsequently be unable to know which shares held by the company were held in the Queen’s name.
After a delay due to the 1974 general election, the bill came into force in 1976 under the leadership of Prime Minister Harold Wilson.
Buckingham Palace did not respond to questions about the palace’s lobbying efforts when contacted by The Guardian.
Addressing the use of the Queen’s Consent Clause, a spokesperson explained: “The Queen’s Consent is a parliamentary process, with the Sovereign’s role being purely formal.
“Consent is always granted by the monarch at the request of the government.
“Parliament decides whether the Queen’s consent is required, independently of the Royal Household, for matters that would affect the interests of the Crown, including the personal property and personal interests of the monarch.
How the Crown Estate works – one of the ways the Queen receives funding
“If consent is required, a bill is, by convention, submitted to the sovereign to grant it only on the advice of ministers and as a public domain.”
The monarchy is also funded by the Sovereign Grant, which comes from the Treasury and is funded by taxpayers.
The Queen cedes all of her Crown estate profits to the government, and she then receives a portion which she divides among her senior royals, to help them carry out their public functions.
His private income is called the private wallet and is supposed to cover expenses incurred by other members of the royal family.
Its other valuable possessions, such as Balmoral Castle and the Sandringham Estate, also contribute to its general wealth.
