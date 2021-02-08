Erdogan and his ally seek a new political life without “democratic peoples”





Turkish opposition newspaper revealed secrets of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting with his ally Devlet Bahceli, leader of the National Movement Party, last week and plans to remove a Kurdish opposition party from the scene policy, as part of the preparations to introduce a new constitution. The Cumhuriyet newspaper said that Erdogan and Baheli discussed stopping or reducing the financial assistance provided by the State Treasury to political parties to “parties linked to terrorism”, in reference to the predominantly Kurdish HDP, that the ruling party and its national ally accuse of having links with the PKK. Peoples denies the accusation. According to the newspaper’s report, these comments made by the leaders of the Popular Alliance (a political alliance that unites the Justice and Development Party and the National Movement Party) refer directly to the HDP, and indirectly, to the CHP, the largest opposition party. in Turkey. Earlier, Erdogan said he had discussed with his ally Baheli the Law to Support Political Parties and the Election Law, and according to information received by the Turkish opposition newspaper, Erdogan discussed Baheli’s repeated demand to shut down the HDP. The newspaper added, through the statements of the two leaders, that the period to come until 2023 shows that “the main cornerstones will be the HDP”. The newspaper mentioned Erdogans’ statement regarding the president of the Istanbul branch of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Janan Kvtenioglu and her participation in the Bosphorus University protests. On the statements of Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu regarding the participation of CHP deputies in the “burial ceremony of members of terrorist organizations”, as the newspaper indicated that these statements could deprive the CHP of financial aid from the Plublic treasure. The newspaper highlighted proposals regarding election laws aimed at preventing politicians of different parties from standing again for office if the law was violated, adding: “These legal changes could affect alliances in the 2023 election.”

