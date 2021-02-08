Australian journalist arrested in China for ‘providing state secrets’





Sydney (AFP) An Australian journalist who disappeared from Chinese state television six months ago and has been detained by authorities in Beijing has been officially arrested for “providing state secrets abroad”. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday that China revealed it formally arrested Cheng Lei on February 5, after detaining her last August without explanation. The mother-of-two is accused of “illegally providing state secrets abroad,” Payne said in a statement, without providing details. Cheng was a familiar face on CGTN’s English-speaking channel, interviewing top CEOs from around the world. Born in Hunan province, she immigrated to Australia as a child, before returning to China and joining the public channel in 2012. She now faces severe penalties if she broke China’s national security laws. Her niece Louisa Wen told Australian broadcaster ABC that the family had “got it all wrong”. Cheng’s 11-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son “don’t fully understand the situation,” she said, adding that it was “quite difficult for the children to wonder what was going on.” Cheng’s detention came as relations between Australia and China fell apart. The timing and lack of information about the charges raised speculation that his detention was politically motivated, or tit-for-tat retaliation. Beijing has reacted angrily to Australia’s liberal use of foreign interference laws to block Chinese investment in sensitive sectors and to investigate Chinese influence on the country’s public life. China has also been enraged by Australia’s calls for an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, responding with a series of sanctions against Australian exports. Cheng’s detention came weeks after Australian authorities raided the homes of Chinese state media journalists. Two Australian journalists, Bill Birtles and Michael Smith, fled China shortly after being asked about Cheng. Payne said the Australian government had visited Cheng six times since she was detained – most recently on January 27 – and had “serious concerns” about her “well-being and conditions of detention”. “We expect fundamental standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment to be upheld, in accordance with international standards,” she said. Cheng was the second high-profile Australian citizen to be detained in Beijing, after writer Yang Hengjun was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of espionage. His detention sent shock waves through the Chinese foreign journalist community. She had written a number of Facebook posts criticizing Chinese President Xi Jinping and Beijing’s approach to the coronavirus outbreak. A post mocked Xi’s March visit to Wuhan, the Covid-19 Ground Zero: “Today’s big story, Dear Leader’s visit, sparked tremors in the newsroom – waving to a large TV screen showing the Wuhan Coronavirus Hospital apparently equals a visit. “ 2021 AFP

